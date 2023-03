Phoenix Food and Drinks Events to Fill Your Weekend

Macayo's National Tamale Day Celebration Sunday, March 19 to Saturday, March 25

Multiple Locations

click to enlarge The doughnuts come in the shape of eight interconnected dough balls and contain a blend of fried mochi, glaze, and different toppings. MochiDot Donuts MochiDot Donuts Grand Opening

Saturday, March 25

914 East Camelback Road, #4A

The last weekend of the month is here, and metro Phoenix has plenty of food and drinks to offer. Check out a new doughnut shop, stop by Indian School Park to taste some Arizona wine, and support local makers and artisans at this weekend's events and festivals. Here are four great ways to fill your weekend. Macayo's is known for its red beef and green corn tamales which are usually served with refried beans and rice. This March, customers can make the famous Macayo's tamales at home to mark National Tamale Day on March 23. The $15 take-home kit comes with instructions and ingredients to make six red beef or green corn tamales. The kits can be purchased at any Macayo's restaurant around the Valley except the Mesa Gateway Airport location. MochiDot Donuts , a new doughnut shop owned by two sisters, is celebrating its grand opening this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Mochi doughnuts are made with rice flour and offer a stretchy, springy bite. Special flavors for the opening include Strawberry Pocky and Ube. The new store, located on Camelback Road, will also feature art and candles for sale from local vendors.