Phoenix Food and Drinks Events to Fill Your Weekend

March 24, 2023 7:30AM

Sample Arizona wines at Steele Indian School Park this weekend.
The last weekend of the month is here, and metro Phoenix has plenty of food and drinks to offer. Check out a new doughnut shop, stop by Indian School Park to taste some Arizona wine, and support local makers and artisans at this weekend's events and festivals. Here are four great ways to fill your weekend.

Macayo's National Tamale Day Celebration

Sunday, March 19 to Saturday, March 25
Multiple Locations
Macayo's is known for its red beef and green corn tamales which are usually served with refried beans and rice. This March, customers can make the famous Macayo's tamales at home to mark National Tamale Day on March 23. The $15 take-home kit comes with instructions and ingredients to make six red beef or green corn tamales. The kits can be purchased at any Macayo's restaurant around the Valley except the Mesa Gateway Airport location.

click to enlarge
The doughnuts come in the shape of eight interconnected dough balls and contain a blend of fried mochi, glaze, and different toppings.
MochiDot Donuts

MochiDot Donuts Grand Opening

Saturday, March 25
914 East Camelback Road, #4A
MochiDot Donuts, a new doughnut shop owned by two sisters, is celebrating its grand opening this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Mochi doughnuts are made with rice flour and offer a stretchy, springy bite. Special flavors for the opening include Strawberry Pocky and Ube. The new store, located on Camelback Road, will also feature art and candles for sale from local vendors. 

click to enlarge
The pool at Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel.
Chris Malloy

Makers Market

Saturday, March 25
400 West Camelback Road
Do it all at this Makers Market event at the Rise Uptown Hotel, from shopping the wares of local vendors, taking a free yoga class, adopting a dog, and getting some permanent jewelry. Wild Rye Baking, Voyager Bake Shop, and more retailers will be setting up shop from 9 a.m. to noon.

AZ Wine Month Festival

Saturday, March 25
300 East Indian School Road
March is Arizona Wine Month, and the Arizona Wine Growers Association is hosting a festival at Steele Indian School Park. Local wineries and a few breweries will be setting up shop, plus there will be live music and food. Tickets are $35 plus fees for general admission and include a commemorative glass and eight tasting tickets. There are also options for VIPs and non-drinkers.
