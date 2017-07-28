Saturday Night Live performer turned Senator Al Franken is coming to Phoenix.

Changing Hands Bookstore announced that Franken will share his best-selling memoir, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, at downtown's Orpheum Theatre at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. The book chronicles his journey from comedy to politics.

Tickets to the event are available now through Changing Hands. For $36, you get a hardback copy of the book and one seat at the event. For $42, you'll get a hardback copy and two seats.

There will be no meet-and-greet with the senator, and he will not sign memorabilia. For details and updates regarding the event, see Changing Hands' website or call 602-274-0067.

