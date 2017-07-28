Al Franken Is Coming to Phoenix
|
Image from the cover of Al Franken, Giant of the Senate.
Hachette Book Group
Saturday Night Live performer turned Senator Al Franken is coming to Phoenix.
Changing Hands Bookstore announced that Franken will share his best-selling memoir, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, at downtown's Orpheum Theatre at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. The book chronicles his journey from comedy to politics.
Tickets to the event are available now through Changing Hands. For $36, you get a hardback copy of the book and one seat at the event. For $42, you'll get a hardback copy and two seats.
There will be no meet-and-greet with the senator, and he will not sign memorabilia. For details and updates regarding the event, see Changing Hands' website or call 602-274-0067.
Related Location
203 W. Adams St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003
orpheum-theater.com/orpheum_theater_phoenix.php
