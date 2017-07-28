menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Al Franken Is Coming to Phoenix

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 2:17 p.m.
By Becky Bartkowski
Image from the cover of Al Franken, Giant of the Senate.
Image from the cover of Al Franken, Giant of the Senate.
Hachette Book Group
A A

Saturday Night Live performer turned Senator Al Franken is coming to Phoenix.

Related Stories

Changing Hands Bookstore announced that Franken will share his best-selling memoir, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, at downtown's Orpheum Theatre at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. The book chronicles his journey from comedy to politics.

Tickets to the event are available now through Changing Hands. For $36, you get a hardback copy of the book and one seat at the event. For $42, you'll get a hardback copy and two seats.

There will be no meet-and-greet with the senator, and he will not sign memorabilia. For details and updates regarding the event, see Changing Hands' website or call 602-274-0067.

Becky Bartkowski
Becky Bartkowski is an award-winning journalist and the arts and music editor at New Times, where she writes about art, fashion, and pop culture.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Orpheum Theatre
More Info
More Info

203 W. Adams St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003

602-534-5600

orpheum-theater.com/orpheum_theater_phoenix.php

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >