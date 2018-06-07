Cinemania Finally Gives You ... Head from The Monkees!

The only reason Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider, the director and producer of The Monkees TV series, wanted to name the group's only feature film Head, was so that when they make the next movie, the trade ads could say "From the people who gave you Head."

The Monkees were already in the rear-view mirror for Rafelson and Schneider. They went on to Easy Rider and Five Easy Pieces directly after, and Monkees fans kind of went the same way. Never had a group risen so high and been drop-kicked so swiftly as the Pre-Fab Four between Fall 1966 when the NBC series premiered, and Fall 1968 when Head opened and closed within weeks of being thread into projectors.

Having experienced Monkeemania as a kid, I forced myself to stay up late to see the movie's auspicious TV premiere on the CBS Late Movie on December 30, 1974, and fell asleep, periodically waking up to scenes of Davy Jones getting beat up by a drag queen and Floyd Patterson. And the band auditioning to be dandruff in Victor Mature's giant head.