Here's the Best Art We Saw in Metro Phoenix During October 2016

EXPAND Habanero by Eric Boos exhibited at the Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts. Eric Boos/Photo by Lynn Trimble

There was a flurry of activity in the local arts scene during October 2016.

Phoenix Art Museum’s opening event for "Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic" drew more than 7,000 visitors on First Friday, and people got their first glimpse at the Found:RE hotel filled with works by more than two dozen local artists.

Two galleries, Lisa Sette Gallery and {9} The Gallery, announced that they’d be showing works by local artists during art fairs happening during Art Basel in Miami Beach.

Desert Viking revealed plans for its the Blocks of Roosevelt Row development, and the Five15 Arts collective displaced by that development shared its plans to show work at Phoenix Center for the Arts for much of 2017.

There was plenty of intriguing art, too. Here are 10 favorites we spotted at three museums, three ASU galleries, and four additional venues – located at a local college, community center, performing arts center, and gallery.

EXPAND Work by Forrest Solis exhibited at Eric Fischl Gallery at Phoenix College. Forrest Solis/Photo by Lynn Trimble

A Thought

Forrest Solis

This work by Forrest Solis was recently featured in the “Pessler – Schoebel – Solis” exhibition at the Eric Fischl Gallery on the Phoenix College campus, where works by a trio of ASU School of Art painting and drawing faculty members were on view. It’s part of Solis’ Lessons series, comprising paintings that blend nostalgic images from early-20th century-storybooks with contemporary figures and dark, complex messages.

EXPAND Work by Santiago Borja (installation view) exhibited at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Santiago Borja/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Everything Falls into Place When It Collapses

Santiago Borja

Anchoring his current installation at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, this work by Mexican artist Santiago Borja explores the Western objectification of indigenous cultures. It’s a scaled replica of a structure likely built in 1350 by ancient Sonoran Desert people and covered by the federal government, six centuries later, with a modern metal roof. It’s on view through January 22, 2017.

EXPAND Work by Mia Mulvey exhibited at ASU's Ceramics Research Center. Mia Mulvey/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Roses with Tulips in Vase

Mia Mulvey

One of 25 ceramic artists featured in the new “Cranbrook Ceramics +/- 25 Years” at ASU’s Ceramics Research Center, Mulvey earned her BFA at ASU before completing an MFA at the renowned Cranbrook Academy of Art. Mulvey’s work explores wonder experienced through the interplay of art with science, and ceramics with technology. The exhibition continues through January 28, 2017.

EXPAND Detail of work by Beth Ames Swartz exhibited at Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Beth Ames Swartz/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Umi #1

Beth Ames Swartz

For more than 40 years, Swartz has been creating works, often in series, that reflect her interests in spirituality and the natural world. This 1974 acrylic on paper piece is one of many featured in the retrospective exhibition “Tikkun Olam: Repairing the World,” which continues through January 21, 2017, at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society’s Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center.

EXPAND Work by Kehinde Wiley exhibited at Phoenix Art Museum. Kehinde Wiley/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Mugshot Study (Estudio de retrato policial)

Kehinde Wiley

One of 60 pieces featured in the mid-career retrospective “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic” organized by Brooklyn Museum, this 2006 work was inspired by a police mug shot the artist found crumpled on the ground in Harlem. The exhibition, which includes paintings, sculpture, and stained glass exploring “race, gender, and the politics of representation” continues through January 8, 2017, at Phoenix Art Museum.