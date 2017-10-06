Neale Perl Resigns as Scottsdale Arts CEO

Neale Perl has resigned, according to a statement from Scottsdale Arts.

Neale Perl has resigned as president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts, according to a news release issued on Friday, October 6. He's leaving the organization "to pursue new opportunities," per the release, which does not offer comment from Perl.

Perl joined Scottsdale Arts, formerly known as the Scottsdale Cultural Council, in August 2014 and oversaw the reorganization of the nonprofit organization, which is contracted by the city to oversee Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and Scottsdale Public Art.