Neale Perl Resigns as Scottsdale Arts CEO

Neale Perl has resigned as president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts, according to a news release issued on Friday, October 6. He's leaving the organization "to pursue new opportunities," per the release, which does not offer comment from Perl.
Perl joined Scottsdale Arts, formerly known as the Scottsdale Cultural Council, in August 2014 and oversaw the reorganization of the nonprofit organization, which is contracted by the city to oversee Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and Scottsdale Public Art.
Previously, Perl had served as president and CEO of the D.C.-based Washington Performing Arts.
“Thanks to Neale’s leadership and vision, Scottsdale Arts is well positioned to achieve great things,” Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees chair Kathy Wills says in the release. “Neale was instrumental in developing and implementing an effective integrative organizational structure, a new strategic plan and a rebranding of the entire organization.”
Part of the restructuring that Perl undertook along with the Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees involved bringing the three arts institutions into closer working relationships and centralizing offices.
During his tenure, each of the institutions saw changes in directorship. Tim Rodgers left SMoCA in May 2015. Cory Baker left the Center in June 2015. And Donna Isaac retired from Scottsdale Public Art in June 2017.
Sara Cochran, Amy Nesbitt, and Kim Curry-Evans now hold those respective directorship positions.
Under Perl's leadership, the nonprofit also rebranded, changing its name from Scottsdale Cultural Council to Scottsdale Arts.
A new Scottsdale Arts CEO has not been announced, but Mike Miller will serve as CEO in the interim. Miller previously served as chair of the Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees and was a member of the board for nine years.
Natalie Marsh, Scottsdale Arts director of education and outreach, will serve as the interim chief of operations for Scottsdale Arts while continuing her directorship.
