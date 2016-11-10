Nominations for the 2017 Arizona Governor's Arts Awards Now Open

EXPAND Works by Annie Lopez, who won the Artist Award during the 2016 Arizona Governor's Arts Awards. Robrt Pela

Arizona Citizens for the Arts recently opened nominations for the 2017 Governor’s Arts Awards, which recognize significant contributions to Arizona arts and culture made in eight categories.

Arizona Citizens for the Arts is a nonprofit organization that promotes the arts and culture sector in government, business, and community settings. It presents the awards in partnership with the Office of the Governor.

Nominations are being accepted in the following categories through 5 p.m. on Friday, December 16: Artist, Individual, Community, Arts in Education Organization, Arts in Education Individual, Small Business, Large Business, and Arts Philanthropy.

This is the first year the Governor’s Arts Awards have included an award dedicated to recognizing an individual whose financial contributions have had a significant impact on one or more arts organizations.

Once the nomination period closes, a panel of judges will select three finalists in each area, who will be announced at a special event happening in early 2017.

Then a single winner in each category, chosen by a different panel, will be recognized during the Governor’s Arts Awards dinner taking place May 4, 2017 at the Phoenician Resort.

More than 600 people attended the last Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony on May 23, 2016, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Phoenix. Seven winners were selected from 77 nominees living in 29 Arizona communities.

The 2016 winners included several Phoenix-based nominees. Annie Lopez took home the Artist Award, Release the Fear got the Organization in Arts Education Award, and Canyon Records received the Small Business Award. Lopez’s work is currently featured in the “True Blue” exhibition at Walter Art Gallery in Scottsdale.

David Saar, who founded Childsplay in 1977 and retired as artistic director at the end of the 2015/16 season, received the Shelley Award. Named for a former executive director of Arizona Commission on the Arts, the award recognizes individuals who have advanced the arts through strategic and innovative work that affects public policy.

Typically, the actual awards presented to winners comprise original works of art created by Arizona-based artists.

Nomination for the 2017 Governor’s Arts Awards can only be completed online using the Arizona Citizens for the Arts website.

