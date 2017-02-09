Phoenix Urban Design Week 2017: Here's Everything You Need to Know

EXPAND Shadow Play public art installation in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Maybe you’re fond of championing or railing against changes in the urban landscape, including recent developments in downtown Phoenix that affect the local art scene for better or worse. Either way, you can widen your circles of conversation and broaden your sources of information by participating in Phoenix Urban Design Week 2017, which runs from Friday, February 10, through Sunday, February 19, at various downtown Phoenix locations.

It’s supported by various sponsors and community partners who share common goals, including inspiring participants to take action in their community and fostering a more sustainable city. Dorina Bustamante, director of community engagement for Downtown Phoenix, Inc. and Lindsay Kinkade, founder of Design RePublic, are co-hosts for the 10-day lineup.

EXPAND Phoenix Phabulous History Mural exhibited at Chartreuse gallery inside Bragg's Pie Factory on Grand Avenue. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix Urban Design Week includes more than two dozen events that bring together ordinary citizens and experts in several fields related to urban life – including art, architecture, public policy, creative placemaking, and urban design, to name a few. Events range from social gatherings to workshops, and most are free.

Here’s a rundown of Phoenix Urban Design Week offerings, broken down into categories that make it easy to find the events that match your interests.

EXPAND Part of a collaborative mural located in an alley behind the Latino Arts & Cultural Center. Lynn Trimble

Arts and Culture

If you’re keen on exploring intersections between art and urban design, you’ve got several options, including temporary street art happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, at the What Should Go Here Pop-Up Park in Roosevelt Row. That same day, Phoenix Rising Tours is presenting a Downtown Phoenix Art & Mural Bike Tour from 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Monday, February 13, you can take a Phoenix Alleys & Public Art Walking Tour that starts at Copper Blues at CityScape, and runs from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.

EXPAND Pete Deise sculpture in a courtyard at Bentley Projects in the warehouse district. Lynn Trimble

Tours

Several tours taking place during Phoenix Urban Design Week give people a chance to explore the streets of downtown Phoenix. On Saturday, February 11, you can take a 9 to 11 a.m Downtown Phoenix Local Coffee Crawl Walking Tour presented by Phoenix Rising Tours. Or hit the 2017 Willo Home Tour & Street Fair happening between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 12. There’s a Warehouse District Self-Guided Walk & Bike Tour taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 17, and a Downtown Phoenix History & Culture Trolley Tour being presented by Phoenix Rising Tours from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18.

EXPAND Works by Linda Ingraham on view at Found:RE Phoenix. Lynn Trimble

Talking Points

For those eager to learn from local experts and discuss issues at the heart of urban life, the lineup includes several panels, workshops, and discussions. Friday, February 10, offerings include the ASU Community Leadership Conversation starting at 8:30 a.m. and the Aligning Culture, Commerce, & Community Panel Discussion that kicks off at 11 a.m. Both take place at Westward Ho. Walk the Talk: Vocabulary of Urbanism begins at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 13 at Downtown Phoenix, Inc. Both Wednesday, February 15, panels happen at Found:RE. The Rad Real Estate Developers Panel Discussion launches at 3 p.m., and the Rising Stars: Downtown’s Young Professionals Panel Discussion begins at 4 p.m.

Head to the What Should Go Here Pop-up Park at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, for a Local First Arizona Forum: Cultivating Temporary Uses. Or check out three Friday, February 17, options: The Urban Phoenix Project Playful City Workshop at 1:15 p.m., the Where Are They Now? Panel Discussion at 2:15 p.m., and the LISC Phoenix Creativity and Place Panel Discussion at 5:30 p.m. The latter happens at New City Church, and the other two at Gould Evans Associates.

EXPAND J.B. Snyder mural on the Dressing Room in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Mixers and Social Gatherings

Of course, Phoenix Urban Design Week also include plenty of chances to mix it up with fellow urban dwellers – starting with a Community BBQ & Potluck and Family Fort Building that happens from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, at the What Should Go Here Pop-Up Park. On Monday, February 13, there’s a 4 to 5 p.m. Healthy Happy Power Hour at the Downtown Phoenix, Inc. Engagement Lab, and on Wednesday, February 15 there’s a 5 to 6 p.m. Happy Hour Mixer (with no-host bar) at Found:RE Phoenix. Two more mixers happen on Thursday, February 16. Get Your PHX runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Dressing Room, and the This is Phoenix AIA Design Exhibit & Happy Hour Mixer takes place between 6 and 8 p.m. at Kitchen Sink Studios.

Several additional events, including fundraisers, are part of Phoenix Urban Design Week 2017. Find more information on the Phoenix Urban Design Week website.

