WWE's John Cena Is Coming to Phoenix Comicon Fan Fest 2016

EXPAND WWE superstar John Cena during the 2013 Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

It looks like Phoenix Comicon Fan Fest is about to get a little hustle, loyalty, and respect.

One of the most iconic and recognizable wrestlers in the history of the WWE will be appearing at this year’s Fan Fest event next month. And, just in case you haven’t guessed it by now, his name is John Cena.

On Tuesday, Phoenix Comicon Fan Fest organizers announced that the 15-time world champion, future hall of famer, movie actor, burgeoning reality show star, meme subject, onetime Doctor of Thuganomics, and leader of the Cenation will be a special guest at the event, which takes place on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Cena won’t be the only pro wrestler at the event, as organizers have previously announced that WWE legends Jake “The Snake” Roberts and The Honkytonk Man are also scheduled to appear, but he will definitely be the most high-profile of the three.

Best known for his 17-year wrestling career, Cena’s been grabbing attention in the mainstream media and pop culture world in recent years after a few hilarious turns in comedies like Trainwreck, where he played Amy Schumer’s lunkhead boyfriend, and the Tina Fey/Amy Poehler flick Sisters. He’s also the host of the Fox reality show American Grit and even hosted this year’s ESPY Awards.

Cena’s no stranger to Phoenix, of course, as he’s performed and competed in our fair city whenever the WWE’s held events here. Plus, longtime girlfriend and fellow WWE superstar Nikki Bella is a native of Scottsdale. As a matter of fact, Phoenix is sort of a lucky town for Cena. He not only claimed one of his numerous WWE titles here in the Valley, specifically at WrestleMania 26 in Glendale back in 2010, but also won both the Money in the Bank match in 2012 and the Royal Rumble in 2013 inside what is now known as Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Despite the fact that Cena is a rather polarizing figure in the wrestling world (children love him, hardcore fans not so much), his Q&A session at Phoenix Comicon Fan Fest will likely be packed nonetheless, probably by both fans and haters alike.

And we’re willing to bet that many of these same folks will be chanting “John Cena Suuuuuckks” in jest along with his entrance music, even if they dig him.

Phoenix Comicon Fan Fest takes place on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Tickets are currently $15-$25 per day or $30 for the full event.

