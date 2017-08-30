Whose Streets? Makes it Impossible to Deny the Fear That Gave Us Ferguson

EXPAND The new documentary Whose Streets? offers a community portrait of the protests and police crackdown that followed the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

Here’s what you didn’t see if you aren’t from there. Here are the voices you didn’t hear if you didn’t go there. Here’s the pain you can’t fully comprehend if you’re white, as I am, if you’re just watching on TV, if life has taught you that just saying sir and following directions when the police roll means your ass will be fine. Here’s what you didn’t know, or willfully ignored, if you sputtered a “but” or two the first time you heard “Black Lives Matter” and then insisted on expanding the statement, making it about all lives or blue lives or your life. Here at last, onscreen, is the pain and fury and resolute courage of the African-Americans of Ferguson, Missouri, presented without the tsk-tsk-ing mediation of news anchors, without the let’s-hear-both-sides water-muddying that the powers worth fighting count on to obscure hard truths.

In stirring interviews and horrific footage of police gassing protesters, the clear-eyed but heart-rending new Ferguson doc Whose Streets? booms out the hardest of those truths, a truth everyone actually knows already, even the grand jury that failed to find cause to indict officer Darren Wilson in the fatal shooting of Ferguson teen Michael Brown in 2014. It’s this: Black people die because white cops fear them. That truth is behind every killing and every acquittal, behind every jury’s decision that a killer cop had reason to believe that he — always he — was acting in self defense. Fear of blackness gives the killers both motive and exculpation. Whose Streets? demands that viewers face this truth, stop denying it, admit that that fear — that conception of Black America as a thugscape to be culled — has tainted routine police work, from stop-and-frisk to traffic stops to the handling of protesters. Brittany Ferrell, a Ferguson activist of peerless mettle, reads aloud in Whose Streets? from her arresting officer’s report of her behavior in a protest action: “The female was screaming, but it seemed more like tribal chanting than words.”

Tribal chanting — like that’s a bad thing. Directors Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis, making their feature debut, have cut together a community portrait of the protests and police crackdown that followed Brown’s death, much of it sourced from cellphones and consumer-grade video cameras. There is much chanting, of course, echoing the griot and the radio and the long history of marches against injustice. In the rousing final minutes, a year after the National Guard seized the streets of Ferguson, Ferrell and her family speak-shout words of Assata Shakur’s that have marked their movement: “We must love each other and support each other! We have nothing to lose but our chains!” A crowd joins them, faces lit with hope, and it’s easy to believe that such footage might change hearts, that this love and support might persuade white Americans not to be so scared.