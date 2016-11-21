10 Flagstaff Bands Phoenix Music Fans Should Be Listening To
To describe Flagstaff’s music scene is to travel a series of hills and valleys — trying to put your finger on it at any given point in time is as about as effective as spinning a globe, closing your eyes, and pressing. In general, Flag can be a hard place to make it, and sustaining a band can be even trickier. Bands come and go, and during the course of a
Sol Drop
Peach Girl Photography
10.
Power-trio Sol Drop is unique in that they have successfully hooked a punk rock sensibility up with the blues, and in turn what gets churned out elicits 100 percent thrashing and sweaty, sweaty bodies. The members of the band, with lead singer Kathryn Meyers at the helm, call it “fast-blues,” with vocals drawn from the Riot grrrl days, marked by snarls and yelps and extended phrasing. Also, Jimi Hendrix — because why the hell not? They just released their debut full-length album, It’s Alright, in September, and it’s got all that goodness wrapped up in seven songs.
Tiny Bird
Photo courtesy of the band
9. Tiny Bird
They might be named after a small animal, but damn if their sound ain’t big. Rowdy and relatively (emphasis on the word) new to the Flag music scene, Tiny Bird showcases hypnotic melodies, driven by energy,
Four Cornered Room
Matt Valley
8. Four Cornered Room
At a show a little while back, one of the guitarists for Tiny Bird commented on the “congregation” of rock bands lighting up Flag’s music scene. Four Cornered Room is one of them. Where they find comfort is in the sunny daze and psychedelic “
Tow'rs is one of many Flagstaff bands you should keep your ears on.
Hannah Rose Gray
7.
You might be wondering why the “e” in this band’s name is missing. It’s an analogy for construction, of the band’s
False North
Taylor Mahoney
6. False North
In the world of college dorm life, and, well … life in general, the tribal identifiers of band stickers can turn into great things. Such is the case for False North — or at least partly. It was rock 'n' roll, specifically tunes from the British Invasion, which brought this foursome first into a basement, then a recording studio, and out popped their debut offering, Burning Fast, released last year. It’s a lighter take on alternative
