Billy Bragg Is the Folk Punk You're Looking For

If these troubled political times are gnawing at you and you need an advocate, it’s time to get up to speed on folk legend Billy Bragg. Born in England in 1957, Bragg has been making music since the late 1970s, when he started playing punk and bar rock.

Activism started to come into play when he saw The Clash at a Rock Against Racism concert. It was an eye-opener that led him down a path to fight against human injustice. And he hasn’t stopped. The roots-oriented singer and songwriter blends folk and country sounds to deliver his heartfelt tunes.

He released his latest solo effort, Tooth and Nail, in 2013. And now he’s focused on putting out a new single each month until December. It’s an effort to be timely and to speak on the current political state of affairs both in the U.S. and in his homeland.