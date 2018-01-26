Elton John Will Say Farewell to Arizona in 2019

Elton John will perform in Arizona one last time.

On Wednesday, John announced an extensive farewell tour that will include 300 dates over the next three years. That includes 62 shows in the United States and Canada, starting with a September 8 concert in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He's scheduled to play Glendale's Gila River Arena on January 26, 2019, and it's slated to be his final performance in the Valley.

But the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour doesn't mean the end of music-making for the pop-rock legend. During a Wednesday press conference in New York, John said he planned to continue making music at home after his three-year tour and a well-earned break.