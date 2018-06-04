 


Bring on the Frog Queen, because we have missed her.
Bring on the Frog Queen, because we have missed her.
Courtesy of Sub Pop Records

The Frog Queen Returns to Phoenix

Tom Reardon | June 4, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

As the one-time leader of acclaimed band Sunny Day Real Estate, Jeremy Enigk put the budding post-grunge emo genre, knowingly or not, on his back, and created a fervent and loyal fan base that would have done just about anything for the guy. Then, the band broke up and Enigk risked being cast out of favor before he resurrected himself as a solo artist.

Now, 22 years after the release of Enigk’s well-loved debut solo album, Return of the Frog Queen, Sub Pop Records is rereleasing the album, and Enigk will be doing a tour to celebrate its epic return. If you haven’t listened to the record, do yourself a favor and give it a spin (or a Spotify, at least), as fans of artists like Syd Barrett, Robyn Hitchcock, and David Bowie, at least for the Bowie-esque production quality, will undoubtedly love it.

Enigk, of course, has gone on to release more records since Frog Queen came out (four to be exact), and will most likely make more, but there is something incredibly special about this particular group of songs, which makes attendance at his upcoming Rebel Lounge show a must for both fans and those who would like to count themselves among the blisteringly cool.

Jeremy Enigk plays The Rebel Lounge on Monday, June 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18-$20 at ticketfly.com.

 
Tom has written for Phoenix New Times since 2013. He's been in several notable bands over the last 25 years including Hillbilly Devilspeak, North Side Kings, and the Father Figures.

