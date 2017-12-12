Cop The Lonesome Wilderness Vinyl Before It's Gone

Attention, lovers of vinyl and local music ephemera: Phoenix-based rock band The Lonesome Wilderness is set to release a limited-edition record at Shady Park in Tempe on December 16. Only 50 copies exist, and audiophiles already have snatched some of them on preorder, so the launch party may be the last chance to grab one. Vocalist and guitarist Joe Golfen spoke with Phoenix New Times via email about the pressing and the band’s upcoming celebration.
“I think the number-one question we’ve gotten from people after a show is, ‘Do you have a vinyl?’” Golfen says. “Plus, it’s something we’ve always really wanted to do, just because the music sounds so good on record and it’s a really cool thing to have in your collection.”
The band has jokingly dubbed the record “The Lonesome Wilderness Box Set” because it’s a complete collection of their music so far. The band’s self-titled EP from 2015 and Lush from January of this year each have five tracks, so it made sense to include them as two sides on vinyl. Listeners will be able to experience their psychedelic, Southwestern tunes in a new and tangible way when they drop the needle on favorites like the plucky song “Tropicana” and the meditative single “Alright.”
Although Golfen and his bandmates — his brother and guitarist, Paul Golfen, bassist Andrea Custer, and drummer Brian Weis — had dreamed of pressing a record in the past, they were weary of the high production costs. They decided to do a round of crowdfunding to see if they could raise enough money to offset the expense, and their PledgeMusic page promised to reward backers with items like homemade cookies, original cartoons, and even a guitar and drum head. Over the summer, they raised 113 percent of their goal (and they received orders for drawings and baked goods).
“It was stressful to put ourselves out there and try to raise the money, but we are so happy that we did,” Golfen says. “We are so grateful to everyone that ordered and we hope they can all come help us celebrate at Shady Park.”
The Lonesome Wilderness headline the show with support from Dirty Sunset, Sara Robinson Band, and The Bittersweet Way. Along with the opportunity to purchase one of the 180-gram rarities, word is there will be other surprises in store for attendees.
The Lonesome Wilderness are scheduled to perform on Saturday, December 16, at Shady Park in Tempe. Tickets are $10 via thelonesomewilderness.com.
