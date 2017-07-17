Bring the Heat: 11 Phoenix Musicians on the Best Summer Songs

djile/Shutterstock.com

When the summer season kicked off, with pools opening and schools closing, we looked at what makes a song a summer song. For some, it’s a song that was released in the summer and became the background for that season’s activities. For others, it's a song about the season, one that talks about the good and bad things unique to the sun-soaked months.

We asked 11 Phoenix musicians to tell us about their favorite summer tunes. Some shared songs that take them down memory lane to summer days from childhood. Others told us about tracks currently in their musical rotation that embody the spirit of the season.

Jim Andreas of No Volcano

“Uncle Albert Admiral Halsey” by Paul McCartney and Wings

It reminds me of the summertime, even though it really doesn't have anything to do with the summer. Every time I hear that song, I think of going to the public pool when I was a kid — especially the line in the chorus, "Hands across the water."