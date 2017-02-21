Priests Drummer Compares Running a Record Label to Chinese Communism
|
Priests
Audrey Melton
"We're driving through Seattle right now. It's like an episode of Frasier," G.L. Jaguar says to me shortly after picking up the phone. He and his bandmates in Priests are bundled up in a van, embarking on a cross-country tour to promote their astonishing new album, Nothing Feels Natural. It's a playful and furious album — one that feels perfectly suited to soundtrack the increasingly surreal and ominous times that we're living in right now.
Emerging from the D.C. punk underground, Priests have been turning heads for years with their fiery live sounds and chaotic, spirited records. Initially playing with explosive no-wave fury, they've evolved into a tightly coiled unit. On the mic, Priests singer Katie Alice Greer sounds like the long-lost love child of Poly Styrene and Mark E. Smith: Language just seems to pour out of her in
Priests also run their own record label, Sister Polygon. Talking with the quartet as they drove through Frasier Crane's hood, I asked them about the influences behind their new record and the struggles that can come from trying to run your own record label while staying true to your D.I.Y. roots.
New Times: How's the tour been so far?
Upcoming Events
-
Glenn Miller Orchestra
TicketsSun., Feb. 26, 3:00pm
-
Born of Osiris
TicketsWed., Mar. 1, 6:30pm
-
Ugly God & Wintertime
TicketsThu., Mar. 2, 9:00pm
-
The Australian Bee Gees Show
TicketsFri., Mar. 3, 8:00pm
-
Isaiah Rashad
TicketsSat., Mar. 4, 8:00pm
Katie Alice Greer: It's nice to see so many people coming out — we haven't done a full U.S. tour since 2014. It's very exciting to play in all these cities that we haven't been to in years.
Has it been a challenge playing these new songs live as a four-piece band? You've incorporated a lot of new instruments and sonic touches on the album, like saxophones and pianos.
G.L. Jaguar: We don't have the additional instrumentation when we do it live...
Greer: This is the first time we've put out a release where we can actually play all the songs live because the basic structure was written by the four of us on our primary instruments. So it was very easy to transpose that into a live setting.
Daniele Daniele: About a month ago, we played a show at home. All the style of musicians who are on the album
I read a feature that SPIN recently did on Priests, and it's mentioned in there that Portishead's Third was a big sonic reference point for Nothing Feels Natural. I was surprised by
Jaguar: Since we tour so much, we're always listening to music in the van.
Speaking of
Daniele: As you called, we were just listening to Parliament.
Jaguar: The Clones of Dr. Funkenstein, specifically.
That leads me to my next question. Katie, in "Appropriate," there's this line, "Is George Clinton the kinda story your adventure's looking for?" I was wondering what the meaning of that was?
Greer: That song is about cultural appropriation. What I meant with that line is is George Clinton's story really your story, or is it his story and it's something that you're trying on? If you're an artist who's relatively more privileged than someone else, you have access to all these different influences. It's important to be mindful of how you're bringing in your influences. I wrote that song almost as a dialogue between two people; the line before it is someone talking about maggots and bugs. One of my favorite records is [Funkadelic's] Maggot Brain, so it's kind of a nod to the
Considering your band's political beliefs and convictions, I was wondering how that has an impact on how you run your own record label.
Greer: It's important for us to own the means of production whenever possible. It's not always possible, but it feels good to us to have this little world for our music and our friends' music.
Daniele: It's really important to us to not have anyone do any work for free for us. And that goes for the band and the label. The downside to that is we're often paying to play, paying to put out — sometimes we end up hitting ourselves financially cause we're trying to live up to that ethos. It's interesting because we want to practice ethos, but we're an island in a sea of capitalism in that way. ... We were in Vancouver last night, and we were talking about the real estate market there. There's all these empty apartments in Vancouver because in China you can't keep more than a certain amount of money in your bank account because it can be seized by the government. So all these people don't want to keep money in their accounts, so they just dump it in properties in Vancouver that they're not going to use. They just want to hold their money that way. And I was just like, wow, because China is a communist country essentially — I'm not trying to be like "woo China" but I am "woo socialism" and different forms of economy. People are always like, "See? Communism doesn't work. Look at China, look at...," and that's not really fair, because the reason that fucked-up dynamic is happening is because it's one place within a larger capitalistic world economy. I'm not trying to endorse the Chinese economy because it's really fucked-up in a lot of ways. ... I just often feel that way with our record label and with how we run our band, that we're trying to live out certain ideologies but we keep butting our heads up against this fucked-up system.
Priests will be performing with Olivia Neutron-John and Nanami Ozone at Valley Bar in Phoenix on Thursday, February 23.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Suicide Silence
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 6:30pm
-
The Nayo Jones Experience
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 7:30pm
-
The Police Experience
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 7:30pm
-
Beethoven Triple Concerto and Saint-Saens' Organ Symphony
TicketsTue., Feb. 21, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!