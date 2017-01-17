The 10 Best Metro Phoenix Bands Under 21 You Should Hear in 2017
Vintage Wednesday
Photo by @surrealsisterphotog
One of the most exciting things about watching the local music scene over the years is the neverending stream of young bands who are fresh and ready to make their music come alive. Anytime there's a perceived lull in the scene it's always a wise idea to start looking
It's a fairly fascinating cycle of time watching the older guard fall away to make room for the new. It's what keeps this scene vital, urgent and relevant. For every band listed here, there are certainly five or 10 more working on their first single or record, getting ready for their first show. Let's face it, there is a certain urgency in the music of youth that cannot be tapped at any subsequent age, and that's what makes catching these bands now all the more rewarding. These are the fresh young faces of today's ever-changing local music scene.
Vintage Wednesday
Some bands you can see are in it to win it and loving every minute of it. That's Vintage Wednesday to a tee. These kids have an indomitable spirit and talent to match their smiles and good graces. It's one thing to have a band blessed with the vocal prowess of someone like Taylor
Joe Vito
Joe Vito most recently opened for Vintage Wednesday at a packed house for the band's record release at Last Exit Live. Last year he released one of the best local albums of the year with State Street, and it's a fascinating record that begs for repeated listens. Vito's album possesses a similar genius and vision that you could find in the early records of Stephen Steinbrink when he was laying down platters as French Quarter years ago. Not only is Vito's voice pleasant, the album is a journey for his songwriting and arrangements.
Photo by Zac Wolin
There are underage bands and then there are seriously underage bands, and no one in
Photo by Jacob Reynolds
Sunday At Noon
Sunday At Noon put out one of the best EPs of 2015 with their Burning Pictures EP and followed up with a stunning single for "Brain Damage" last year. Since that time they've been getting down and dirty in the studio recording their follow up at SoundVision Recording with Michael Beck. This is one release that everyone should be stoked about for
Divided Minds
Riding the line between emo and punk Divided Minds debut EP Perception from last year has all the urgency and energy it needs to showcase their talents. It will be curious to see what the video tally is for the record since every song plays like a single and there are two videos from it already. This band has everything it needs intact and ready to go, but their potential is what makes me more curious. It feels like they're playing it safe on record, which is not necessarily the case when they take this to the stage. Divided Minds seems to be picking up more and more shows and that's the best place to watch these high energy tunes unfold.
To be honest,
