Arizona Says Most DES Firings Were Handled Properly — But 40 People Will Get Their Jobs Back

Tim Jeffries, Arizona Department of Economic Security director, said he only calls people "bullies, liars, harassers, racists, and slackers" if they deserve it. AZDES/YouTube

A program that allowed fired Arizona Department of Economic Security employees to appeal to get their jobs back has ended, with officials having deemed that DES handled most of the terminations correctly.

Last month, Governor Doug Ducey fired Tim Jeffries, the businessman he appointed nearly two years ago to lead DES, after increasingly troubling news stories about Jeffries' leadership of the agency, including the mass firings first reported last year by New Times.

Nearly 500 people were terminated from the agency under Jeffries' short reign, out of a total of about 7,700 employees. From the beginning, numerous fired workers complained that they'd been treated callously and hadn't deserved to lose their jobs.

Jeffries claimed he was ridding the agency of the "cancer" of problem employees, who he said included "bullies," "liars," and "slackers." Some lauded his attempt to clean house, and he still has supporters. Others felt the termination program went too far. The agency replaced many of the fired people with new employees.

Although Ducey's office appeared to condone the terminations until they became fodder for a media feeding frenzy, the governor directed the ADOA to set up hotline in October for aggrieved terminated employees and a procedure via which they could try to get rehired.

On Friday, the ADOA declared that the program had run its course.

Out of 267 fired employees who requested a review of their cases, the ADOA concluded that 40 had been fired "in a manner that did not follow the best practices" of the ADOA's human-resources department. Although employees fired from any state agency could have applied through the program, all 40 whose termination was deemed improper had been with DES.

"These individuals will be contacted over the next week, before the end of the year, with an offer of re-hire at DES into their previous position, if available," according an email sent to the news media by Megan Rose, spokeswoman for the ADOA. "If that position is filled or no longer exists, we will work to place them in a comparable position for which they are qualified. At a minimum, they will receive their previous salary."

The termination decision will stand for the remaining 227 employees, Rose said.

In a statement he sent this week to New Times and the Arizona Capitol Times, Jeffries defended his actions as DES director. He writes that he had a large number of terminations at his agency because that's exactly what Ducey wanted.

Below is a portion of Jeffries' defense letter, with annotated comments in bold. The facts Jeffries states have not been independently verified by New Times. Two sections of Jeffries' email have been omitted here — one about his use of the state airplane, the other about treating Nogales DES office employees to drinks including beer. Those sections are based primarily on reporting by the Cap Times' Ben Giles and other reporters.

Read Jeffries' email: