Best of Phoenix 2016: Pot Stuff!

EXPAND A scene from the Errl Cup. Nate Nichols

The 2016 edition of New Times' Best of Phoenix is out now, making an argument for our status as a border town. Here's our list of the best our town has to offer when the subject is weed.

Best Cannabis Festival: The Errl Cup

The Errl Cup was created by Jim Morrison to help promote cannabis in Arizona while holding dispensaries and caregivers accountable for delivering high-quality medicine to patients. The events — The Errl Cup, the 710 Degree Cup, and Errl Camp — all offer the opportunity for medical-marijuana patients to enjoy consuming cannabis in a festival-style environment.

EXPAND Arizona Natural Remedies equips its counter with a magnifying lamp — the better to examine their beautiful buds. Nate Nichols

Best Dispensary Swag: Arizona Natural Remedies

The most creative pieces of dispensary marketing this year were the T-shirts at Arizona Natural Remedies. In the style of the classic D.A.R.E. campaign, the shirts celebrate Arizona medical cannabis with just the right amount of humor. The shirts read, "D.A.N.K. Keeping locals supplied with quality medication." Pick one up next time you're checking out Arizona Natural Remedies' truly quality medication.

EXPAND At TruMed, the flower is displayed in jars with color-coded placards indicating strain type. Nate Nichols

Best Medical Cannabis Dispensary: TruMed

TruMed is committed to bringing quality medicine to Arizona patients at competitive prices. President Lauren Gooding is a registered oncology nurse who prides herself on helping patients become acquainted with cannabis as medicine while tailoring treatment regimens to their individual needs. TruMed's flower is grown in-house and represents some of the best genetics and attention to detail in the Arizona market.

Verde Electric Harvest of Tempe

Best Medical Cannabis Strain: Verde Electric

Grown exclusively by Harvest of Tempe, Verde Electric is a genetic cross unique to Phoenix. This strain is a mix of Durban Poison, Platinum OG, and Sherbet genetics. It is known as "electric" because of its energetic, relaxed, and clear-headed but potent effects. For a fantastic strain that is truly unique to the Valley, Verde Electric is a must-try.

Best Edible: Pourable THC Syrup by Baked Bros

Baked Bros Pourable THC Syrup is a revolutionary product in the world of cannabis-infused edible products. Each batch is strain-specific, allowing patients to choose between sativa, indica, and hybrid options. It can be purchased in bottles containing either 300 or 600 milligrams of THC. Given that 10 milligrams is a widely accepted standard dose of the active ingredient responsible for the cannabis "high," either bottle will likely last a while.

Best Concentrate: Melting Point Extracts (MPX)

Melting Point Extracts is on the cutting edge of cannabis-extraction technology. Its Butane Hash Oil (BHO) shatters and waxes are flavorful and potent, with impressive terpene retention that allows you to smell and taste the plant matter that went into these extracts. For the terpene-obsessed, they also offer flavorful and aromatic live resin. MPX offers CO2 extracts as well.