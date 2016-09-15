Cyclists Want to Rip Out New Papago Park Trail, but Man With All-Terrain Wheelchair Loves It

At a meeting of nine passionate mountain bikers on Wednesday evening under a ramada in Papago Park, emotions flared over the creation of a new, five-kilometer fitness trail that's ruined their normal biking experience.

Hearing that city officials insist other park users like the new trail, one quipped: "Who?"

The group consisted of an environmental planner, a real-estate broker and other professionals who have long enjoyed the convenience and challenge of biking on the haphazard trail system of Papago, a popular desert park on the border of east Phoenix and Tempe that's home to the Phoenix Zoo and the much-visited "Hole-in-the-Rock." As New Times' Wednesday article covered, cyclists and other park users are livid over what they believe is the destruction of a treasured landscape. The "Operation: Saving Papago" website created last month to provide information and activism related to the new trail now has more than 400 members.

Called the "enhanced 5K fitness trail" and West Park Loop Trail, the path is now complete except for some finishing work. It circumnavigates part of the park, consisting of a smoothed-out surface of decomposed granite and a series of concrete drainage-control structures. Covering a previously chaotic system of "spider trails," old jeep roads and worn single-track, the new trail is now better for walking, jogging, and other moderate uses, but worse for mountain biking and trail-running.

City of Phoenix officials acknowledge that it was probably a mistake to build the trail without any public input or hearing. Constructed with the help of a veterans' volunteer group, the trail reportedly cost taxpayers $323,000. Following complaints, the city's now talking about spending even more money to build a trail parallel to the new one that would be better for mountain biking.

The cyclists said they don't like the parallel-trail idea at all. They think the new trail should be ripped up and removed. If that was done, erosion and normal wear-and-tear from hikers and mountain bikers would have the trail in the same, old condition in a couple of years, they said. But the bikers could not agree on the best plan to "mitigate" the problem.

After about an hour of talking, as the sunlight turned orange and twilight came, they decided to formulate a list of demands and prepare for another meeting with city officials on the next step, whatever that would be. As the last of the sun faded, most switched on the lamps of their high-tech steeds and pedaled off for their nighttime ride, whether on the new trail or one of the many other, unaltered trails just west of Galvin Parkway.

And then, as if on cue, John Marshall rolled into the parking lot near the ramadas in his all-terrain wheelchair, offering rave reviews of the new trail.

John Marshall of Phoenix offered rave reviews of the new, 5K fitness trail in Papago Park after trying it for the first time on Wednesday in his all-terrain wheelchair. Ray Stern

His wife, Rosie, had been walking-jogging alongside him. They were both sweaty and wore huge smiles. It was their first time on the trail since noticing it on a previous park visit.

"We did the whole thing," John Marshall said, kvetching with a grin that his shoulders were a little sore. "We really liked it a lot. It was definitely a challenge."

Marshall was in an accident 20 years ago and his been using a wheelchair ever since. He discovered all-terrain wheelchairing about two years ago, and bought himself a sweet rig that's since taken him over trails around South Mountain, Lookout Mountain, and in other city parks.

His ride, a Top End Crossfire, looks similar to a typical wheelchair except for the fat, knobby tires and extra-rugged wheels. The front wheels are small but mounted with thick, steel tubes. It's not built for speed, Marshall says, but it can roll over some fairly rough terrain. While the wheels of a normal wheelchair would sink into the packed granite surface of the trail, Marshall said his wheelchair made the ride a pleasure — albeit one that required a lot of physical effort, especially going up hills. Going downhill takes more strength than it might seem, he explained, putting a strain on his hands and his arms as he holds himself back against gravity.

The new trail is made of decomposed granite, with concrete drainage sections intended to control erosion. Ray Stern

Told that they had just missed a meeting of mountain bikers who wanted the new trail dismantled and the area restored to its original condition, the Phoenix couple expressed surprised and disappointment.

"I think they're being selfish," Rosie Marshall said. "I think they should have more options for wheelchairs. There's tons of mountain-biking trails. Instead of complaining, be happy they're giving other people the opportunity to go off-roading."

No doubt, there are many other metro Phoenix residents who this new trail may be just perfect for. They may have wheelchairs, canes, or artificial knees and hips, but they're likely to be just as excited as the Marshalls when they discover the new trail for themselves, and how it allows them to explore the park as never before.

As city officials contemplate changes to the new trail based on the complaints of one group of park users, they'll have to keep the pro-trail users in mind who haven't been as vocal about the new project — yet.