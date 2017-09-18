Here's Where Ducey, Flake, McCain, Other Arizona Politicians Stand on Graham-Cassidy

In a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act before the September 30 deadline, Republican Senators have introduced a health care plan called Graham-Cassidy (named after Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who wrote the bill).
It's already stirring up a lot of expected controversy, as every previous plan to repeal and replace ACA has, but some Arizona politicians are in favor of passing it.
It may already have the 50 votes needed to pass, unlike the last attempt in July, where Senator John McCain (along with fellow Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski) voted no, shocking everybody.
McCain teased everybody Monday by first saying he might "reluctantly" vote for the bill of Governor Doug Ducey supports its, which Ducey does. But, according to CNBC, McCain said hours later that "I'm not supportive of the bill, yet."
Stay tuned.
#GrahamCassidy plan to #RepealAndReplace #Obamacare has my support. It ought to be brought to the senate floor— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 18, 2017
My statement on #GrahamCassidy #RepealAndReplace pic.twitter.com/oJHqOiR688— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 18, 2017
McCain has yet to tweet out what he would do, but he did tell The Hill he plans to support it.
Those not in favor include AZ Representatives Ruben Gallego and Raul Grijalva, among others.
Arizona would lose big under #GrahamCassidy & @JeffFlake & @SenJohnMcCain have both indicated they could support it. You know what to do.— Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) September 18, 2017
How many times do the American people have to reject #ACA repeal efforts before Republicans are ready to move on? https://t.co/ddeH3Qpawh— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) September 18, 2017
cc: @dougducey. #GrahamCassidy would be devastating to #AZ https://t.co/vNXBhP2p32— Arizona Senate Dems (@AZSenateDems) September 18, 2017
Even Rep. Trent Franks challenger, Brianna Westbrook voiced her concern.
By imposing a per capita cap on Medicaid, #GrahamCassidy limits Arizona's ability to respond to ever-changing rising health care costs.— Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) September 18, 2017
