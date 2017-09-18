Here's Where Ducey, Flake, McCain, Other Arizona Politicians Stand on Graham-Cassidy

Which way will U.S. Senator John McCain vote on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill? He's not saying yet.

In a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act before the September 30 deadline, Republican Senators have introduced a health care plan called Graham-Cassidy (named after Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who wrote the bill).

It's already stirring up a lot of expected controversy, as every previous plan to repeal and replace ACA has, but some Arizona politicians are in favor of passing it.

It may already have the 50 votes needed to pass, unlike the last attempt in July, where Senator John McCain (along with fellow Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski) voted no, shocking everybody.