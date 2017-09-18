 


Which way will U.S. Senator John McCain vote on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill? He's not saying yet.
Miriam Wasser

Here's Where Ducey, Flake, McCain, Other Arizona Politicians Stand on Graham-Cassidy

Dillon Rosenblatt | September 18, 2017 | 1:06pm
AA

In a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act before the September 30 deadline, Republican Senators have introduced a health care plan called Graham-Cassidy (named after Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana,  who wrote the bill).

It's already stirring up a lot of expected controversy, as every previous plan to repeal and replace ACA has, but some Arizona politicians are in favor of passing it.

It may already have the 50 votes needed to pass, unlike the last attempt in July, where Senator John McCain (along with fellow Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski) voted no, shocking everybody.

McCain teased everybody Monday by first saying  he might "reluctantly" vote for the bill of Governor Doug Ducey supports its, which Ducey does.  But, according to CNBC,  McCain said hours later that "I'm not supportive of the bill, yet."

Stay tuned.

McCain has yet to tweet out what he would do, but he did tell The Hill he plans to support it.

Those not in favor include AZ Representatives Ruben Gallego and Raul Grijalva, among others.

Even Rep. Trent Franks challenger, Brianna Westbrook voiced her concern.

Do you want this to pass? Tell us on Facebook or Twitter @PhoenixNewTimes

 
Dillon is social media editor at Phoenix New Times.

