Latino Reaction to Arpaio' Pardon: Trump 'Just Throwing Finger' at Federal Judges

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio doesn't have to worry about his sentencing date now.

Petra Falcon actually screamed when she found out. The executive director of Promise Arizona, a Latino advocacy group, yelled to her coworkers that former sheriff Joe Arpaio was pardoned by President Trump on Friday evening.

"It's just unbelievable that the president can do that — just disregard community sentiment, community polling, the legal system," Falcon said.

She went through the stages of grief. Her shock wore down to anger.

"It's undiginifed for a president to take this action and sets the bar for indecency," she said. "It's criminal. It's criminal what he's done to this state. I'm at a loss for words."

And then sympathy.

"Those individuals that actually felt his crime, the victims of his crime, are the people who have totally been disregard," she said more quietly.

The announcement unexpectedly came at 8 p.m. in Washington D.C. leaving many flat footed in their responses. Or for Executive Director of Progress Now Arizona Josselyn Berry, just plain angry.

"It’s 5 o'clock here in Arizona on Friday in the middle of a category 5 hurricane in Texas - I think it's the definition of a Friday news dump," Berry said in a statement.

Salvador Reza, an immigrants rights activist, was offended by what he considered a blatant disregard for the two federal court cases against Arpaio — in which he plead guilty to both.

"I think Trump basically just slapped the justice department and two federal judges, stepped all over the constitution, and said that to him it’s more important for someone to be aligned with him than to obey the law," Reza said.

"He’s just throwing the finger at them, really, saying I’m the president and I can do what I want," he continued.

And, technically, Trump can do what he wants. At least in this area.

The Constitution gives the president an absolute power to pardon so while granting clemency for Arpaio it is controversial it is also legal. There is also no going back. Pardons are not reviewed after they are given.

Just a few hours before the pardon was announced by the White House, Arpaio's defense lawyer Mark Goldman wrote to the White House Counsel condemning them.

Goldman was citing a CBS article that said Trump had been advised not to pardon Arpaio because White House lawyers believed the criminal contempt charges were reversible and that a sentencing would be lenient.

In short, the White House was saying this would be a throw away pardon because Arpaio could get a new trial or avoid jail time all together.

Although this is what the defense team was hoping for, Goldman did not appreciate the assumption that his client would be let off scot-free. He said that if Arpaio was left to go through with the sentencing it would put him in an "untenable and unprecedented position and sentencing."

Goldman scolded the White House for continual leaks and made reference to the report that the White House Counsel Donald McGahn, to whom the letter was addressed, had called Arpaio last week asking if he would accept a pardon. It was Arpaio and the legal team's understanding that the papers were being drawn up.

Now we know they most certainly were.

Few Arizona politicians spoke out about the pardon — Congressman Andy Biggs tweeted in support while Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton penned an op-ed in The Washington Post against it.

For many Arizonans this deafening silence from across the aisle was an act of cowardice.

"This is what happens when the leader of our state doesn’t take a stand," Berry said. "Sheriff Joe Arpaio victimized hundreds of people and Doug Ducey said nothing when Trump said he was going to pardon him — and now he’s going to walk free after ruining people’s lives."

Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez stepped up to the plate to take a swing at Trump as well.

“Prejudice doesn’t deserve a pardon," Perez said. "Donald Trump just gave a free pass to his buddy Joe Arpaio, the nation’s most notorious agent of racism and bigotry, during a natural disaster that could hurt millions. That's not presidential, that's a coward."

For those who were profiled, detained or separated from their families this pardon will continue to sting.

"It's just unbelievable," Falcon said. "Only Donald Trump can behave in that way."

