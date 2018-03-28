Who Shot Jesus Real? Prosecutors Not Charging Accused Serial Killer Cleophus Cooksey Jr.

Cleophus Emmanuel Cooksey Jr. will stay behind bars until he stands trial, accused of in Maricopa County Superior Court of being one of Arizona’s most prolific serial killers.

But he may not face charges for one of the nine fatal shootings police say he committed, even though Cooksey had been named as a suspect in the murder of a Mexican cartel drug runner.

On December 11, Avondale police say, Cooksey entered his girlfriend’s apartment with murderous intent, pulled out a pistol, and shot Jesus Bonifacio Real as he lay, perhaps sleeping on a chaise.

The autopsy shows Real was shot point-blank twice in the face.

Police never recovered the shell casings. Real’s two sisters were charged with interfering with the investigation. Police suspect them of picking up the casings and taking Real’s cellphone from the crime scene before calling 911.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office “declined prosecution based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” spokeswoman Amanda Jacinto said in an email to the Phoenix New Times. She declined to elaborate.

Avondale police say they are still working the case.

“We’re still processing the evidence,” Avondale Police Department Sergeant Thomas Alt said. “It has not officially been charged.”

If Cooksey is ultimately charged in only eight deaths, it would drop him out of a tie with Aaron Saucedo, who has been charged with nine murders, and the Baseline Killer, Mark Goudeau, who has been convicted of nine, as the deadliest serial killer in Phoenix history.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Cooksey held without bond, charged with shooting to death eight other people, including his mother, between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Police said when they announced Cooksey’s arrest that Real was his fourth victim.

The killing fit a pattern with most, but not all, of the slayings: a close-up shooting of somebody Cooksey knew.

Cleophus Emmanuel Cooksey Jr., appearing on his hip-hop video "IDGAF" as King Playbola. The video was posted in November 2015, but the clothing resembles some that police link to a series of shootings between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2017.

Police, court, and prison records depict, and his own amateurish hip-hop videos reinforce, that the 35-year-old Cooksey was a West Side City Crips gang member.

He emerged from a 16-year prison term in July, convicted of manslaughter after a 2000 stick-up of Mustang Sally’s, a Phoenix strip club, went wrong. A man behind the bar shot and killed Cooksey’s crime partner and friend. Another conspirator was convicted on felony murder charges. State law holds a criminal responsible for murder, even if they don’t pull the trigger during a felony crime.

The string of murders in Phoenix, Glendale, and Avondale began a day after the anniversary of the botched strip club caper.

The murder and history of 25-year-old Jesus Real and his family raise a string of tantalizing questions about Cooksey’s mindset when he got out.

At 3:28 p.m. on December 11, Avondale police got an emergency call to an apartment at 525 East Harrison Drive. When they arrived five minutes later, they found Real in a maroon shirt and blue jeans, slumped on his side, lifeless on a red chaise in a bedroom.

His body was cold, stiff, and discoloring. He had been dead awhile, at least three hours, maybe as long as nine.

Next to Real’s body was a cellphone charger and earbuds, but no phone. There were no shell casings in sight.

He had been shot twice in his right cheek, close enough to leave soot marks. The autopsy report later suggested pathologists found two deformed bullets, one brass, one steel, and fragments in his skull.

The entry wounds were a quarter-inch across. There were no exit wounds. Police said the wounds were consistent with those cause by a 9 mm pistol at close range.

Avondale detectives didn’t know it at the time, but nine days earlier, somebody in Phoenix had shot dead Salim Richards, 35, and stolen his 9 mm handgun. Police later said that was Cooksey.

On December 11, Avondale police responded around 3:30 p.m. to shots at an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Harrison Drive. There, they found 25-year-old Jesus Bonafacio Real dead. Phoenix PD

At the Avondale apartment, the sisters Liliana and Griselda Vasquez talked to detectives. They lived there with their brother Jesus Real, and some days, Liliana’s boyfriend: Cooksey.

Lily and Cleo had broken up the night before. Cooksey was in the apartment until about two hours before they reported the shooting, the sisters told detectives. But by then, Real had already been dead.

The sisters, as well as Real’s girlfriend, Desaree Monique Coronado, all told police they didn’t know about the missing cellphone.

But police got a search warrant, traced the phone to a nearby motel and recovered the dead man’s phone from the women. All were booked into jail on suspicion of hindering a murder investigation and tampering with evidence. None has been charged in court yet.

This wasn't the first time Cooksey’s girlfriend Liliana Vasquez had been accused in court of covering for a gunman.

On August 30, 2012, a 17-year-old boy and a young man flagged down an ice cream truck in on East Brinker Road in Avondale. Everardo Flores and his wife, Lucila Gonzalez Mena, were in the truck.

The pair of young men asked for sodas. Mena got them. As she turned, the 17-year-old’s companion placed a black revolver on the counter and told her in Spanish to give him all their money.

Mena gave him the cash. The gun went off, striking Flores in the chest. The bullet punctured a lung, clipped his spine and fractured a rib. He lived.