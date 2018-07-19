Arpaio Tweet of the Day: Mexican Cartel Has Put a Hit Out on Me

Former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio's U.S. Senate campaign has blocked Phoenix New Times from following him on Twitter. He's not alone. So has Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery and former Pinal County sheriff Paul Babeu.

But we will use all of our investigative powers to keep you informed on what Arpaio is tweeting about (it's pretty easy; we have other accounts) during the campaign. (Technology note: We doubt Sheriff Joe is tweeting himself since last we met him, he was using a flip phone and didn't have a computer in his office. He's no Donald Trump, after all.)

One of the Arpaio social media team's tweets today, July 19, which also included a video, was among the most bizarre so far, claiming that the Mexican cartel has a hit out on him.