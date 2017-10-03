White Supremacist Posters Found on ASU's Campus

Posters and stickers promoting an alleged white supremacist student group were found on Arizona State University's campus Tuesday. Online, the hate group, known as Identity Evropa, shared images of the posters on display at the Tempe campus as a part of a campaign to advertise on college campuses.

An ASU student was leaving class Tuesday afternoon when he walked past the Memorial Union, where the triangular logo of the hate group on a large sticker caught his attention. After checking other bulletin boards, the student found a poster near a pedestrian bridge on University Drive.

"I am deeply disconcerted by this happening and I am perhaps even disturbed by the apathy of the students and especially the administration towards this so far," the ASU student told Phoenix New Times in an email. "The idea that there are white supremacists organizing on ASU's campus makes me feel significantly less safe, especially because I am willing to resist such actions and quickly identify them."