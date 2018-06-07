12 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' in May; Here's Why

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.

May 2018's health inspections produced 12 violations. While seriously grotesque violations were few and far between, there were a few minor tragedies, including errant busted water heaters and flies on donuts. It wasn't the worst month in the history of county health inspections. But it sure wasn't the best.

Phoenix New Times

Angry Crab Shack BBQ (2808 East Indian School Road)

"In walk-in refrigerator a container of vegetables was being stored under a box of raw cod and an open container of raw salmon. Box of raw cod was also above cooked crawfish. PIC re-arranged so that cross contamination would not occur."