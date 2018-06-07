12 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' in May; Here's Why

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.
May 2018's health inspections produced 12 violations. While seriously grotesque violations were few and far between, there were a few minor tragedies, including errant busted water heaters and flies on donuts. It wasn't the worst month in the history of county health inspections. But it sure wasn't the best.
Angry Crab Shack BBQ (2808 East Indian School Road)
"In walk-in refrigerator a container of vegetables was being stored under a box of raw cod and an open container of raw salmon. Box of raw cod was also above cooked crawfish. PIC re-arranged so that cross contamination would not occur."
McDonald's (3149 East Indian School Road)
"Multiple stacked and covered pans of prepped burritos-49-51F in walk in cooler. PIC stated that burritos had been made between 2 to almost 4 hours prior. PIC uncovered all pans and relocated to walk in freezer to rapidly cool."
Dunkin Donuts (1230 East Baseline Road, #104, Mesa)
"Observed several small flies land on top of multiple assorted donuts in the front donut case."
Kings Food Mart (6440 West Van Buren Street)
"Observed small live black larvae-looking creatures moving around in semi-solid debris around base of toilet in bathroom and underneath three compartment sink. Discussed cleaning out pests and removing harborage conditions such as standing water. Standing water is also present by ice machine."
Arco Am/Pm (2635 West Deer Valley Road)
"Establishment had no hot water at the start of the inspection, had person in charge contact maintenance to repair hot water heater."
Gilligans On Indian School Road (223 East Indian School Road)
"Knife, spoon, and rubber spatula washed at ware wash station with Quat sanitizer measuring over 500 ppm. PIC diluted sanitizer by adding more water and re-washed utensils. Ensure sanitizer is always within appropriate concentrations (200-400 ppm for Quat Ammonia, refer to sanitizer direction) when cleaning food contact surfaces."
Salsa Cabana Mexican Grill (1309 North Greenfield Road, #106, Mesa)
"Observed raw beef over onion and garlic. PIC rearranged food so that raw beef is not above any ready to eat food items. Ensure proper procedures to prevent cross contamination."
Scramble A Breakfast & Lunch Joint (2375 East Camelback Road, #115)
Slicer observed in clean storage with food debris between blades. PIC moved slicer to ware wash station. Please thoroughly clean food contact equipment before placing in clean storage. Equipment shall be cleaned to sight and touch.
Baja Joe's (1927 North Gilbert Road, #6, Mesa)
"Observed raw pork ribs on shelf over cooked noodles on bottom shelf in reach-in fridge near walk-in freezer. PIC had employee place raw ribs in a container and move them to the bottom of the reach-in."
Los Toritos Mexican Food (3218 East McDowell Road)
"Observed a can of Raid on the top shelf in the dry storage area. Only those poisonous or toxic materials that are required for the operation and maintenance of a food establishment shall be allowed in a food establishment."
King's Chef (North Stapley Drive, #102, Mesa)
"Observed raw pork ribs on rack in walk-in cooler over tomatoes and cooked pork. PIC placed raw pork ribs on the bottom of rack under all ready-to-eat items. Ensure proper separation and protection at all times."
Neveria Castillo (730 East Brown Street, #106, Mesa)
"Observed sliced rotting mangos in container in right reach-in fridge. PIC discarded when brought to attention. Ensure food is discarded before it rots."
