3 Places Making Irresistible Sweets

Baked goods reach impressive heights in the desert. We have so many folks who make great sweets here, so many talented artisans who know just what to do with dough, sugar, and an oven (or fryer). Here, we list three places in metro Phoenix where you will find irresistible sweets. And for these, we went off the beaten path in a quest to satisfy your sweet tooth with something new.

EXPAND Zolobia bamie and jalebi. Chris Malloy

Caspian Food Market in Scottsdale

Caspian Food Market is a treasure trove of groceries and prepared food from the Middle East and other largely Islamic lands once part of the Persian Empire. The market's flavor apex, though, is dessert. Caspian Food Market sells two kinds of sugary fritters, both made of wheat-flour dough fried and soaked in flavored syrup. The first, called zolobia bamie, is shaped like a date with furrows. When you bite in, so explosive is the surge that the fritter's middle seems to be hollow and filled with syrup. The other fritter is jalebi, which looks like a tiny, thin funnel cake. It's a little hypnotic to peer at a tray of jalebi with its interwoven, bird’s-nest laces of fried dough. The dough, fried to hardness, shatters to your bite, brown laces saturated with sweet syrup and heavy with almost meaty oily decadence. Both fritters boost the argument that Arab desserts are the world’s best.



