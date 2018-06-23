4 of the Best Breakfast Gems in Metro Phoenix

We have been cruising to metro Phoenix's known and hidden breakfast spots for a long time now. In the going, we have discovered some great places to down a morning meal. Often what makes a spot great is, no shit, the food. But often it's some combination of food and atmosphere. And sometimes what makes a place truly great is the range of its menu, say, crepes to Cuban sandwiches or a whole world of Mexican breakfast specialties. Here are four spots to grab breakfast ASAP. Each is great for its own set of reasons.

Tryst Cafe

21050 North Tatum Boulevard, #108

Tryst Cafe in north Phoenix is an all-day restaurant with a vibe that is strongly breakfast if you sit on the patio in the morning. The breakfast menu is sprawling, with some refreshingly original offerings. Whimsical selections include a Monte Christo sandwich with strawberry jam and sweet potato tots; a Hawaiian breakfast that makes use of smoked pork, jasmine rice, and wonton; a lox spread with avocado and daikon sprouts. Pancakes are fluffy and on the rustic side, and omelets are solid. As for drink offerings, Bloody Marys come in five or so versions, utilizing vodkas infused with flavors like cucumber and basil.

A breakfast plate featuring thin pork chops. Chris Malloy

Roland's Cafe Market Bar

1505 East Van Buren Street

Chris Bianco and the Tacos Chiwas team, Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez, opened their new restaurant in the old Roland's Market building a few months ago. Menu items range from savory to sweet: French toast and pastries on the one end, and eggs, meats, and potatoes on the other. The menu offers some novelty. Breakfast sandwiches don't come on fresh-baked focaccia. One eye-catching quesadilla isn't topped with carne asada or carnitas, but mortadella, the Italian cured pork ground until smooth and sliced thin, rounds flecked with blocks of fat. Menudo is offered daily, and it comes with salted flatbread rather than a tortilla. All said, Roland's has one of town's most intriguing breakfast menus.

A plate of poached eggs, grains, squash, asparagus, and more. Chris Malloy

The Canal Club

4925 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

The Scott hotel's new Cuban-inflected restaurant showcases broadly Caribbean flavors. Scrambled eggs contain chorizo and queso Oaxaca. Plantains come in a benedict. A hash made from purple potatoes comes with jalapeno hollandaise. Churro doughnut holes arrive with guava jam. The egg, which is ubiquitous at The Canal Club, crowns avocado toast with bee pollen, as well as a farro and freekeh bowl with shaved asparagus. Compelling sweet options include a pancake plate with citrus butter, French toast with coconut whipped cream, those churro doughnut holes, and other selections. The Canal Club is a solid destination for morning drinking, with rum-infused punch and sangria made with grapefruit and rosemary.

Chilaquiles rojo, with eggs over easy Chris Malloy

Comedor Guadalajara

1830 South Central Avenue

Some days, you need a huge Mexican breakfast to change things up, keep them steady, help your hangover, or lift your mood. And on those mornings, consider Comedor Guadalajara. At this Mexican restaurant in South Phoenix, service is warm, sincere, efficient.The food at Comedor has a warm, homestyle essence. You can feel the aura of home in the hot sluice of beans, the velvety red sauce that drowns the chilaquiles, in the smooth tangy salsa and the hunks of tripe that bob to the surface of menudo. You can get eggs with shrimp, red or green chile, two kinds of steak, ham, bacon, chorizo, and lots more. You can get eggs with red chile and nopalitos. You can get huevos rancheros and breakfast enchiladas, breakfast chicharrones, and breakfast chimichangas. Come to Comedor Guadalajara if you're craving a huge Mexican breakfast.