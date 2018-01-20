A Behind-the-Scenes Look at 4 Food Artisans You Don't Want to Miss

Metro Phoenix is loaded with food artisans who, in pursuit of the best possible flavors, do things the right way. We're talking bread with fermentation time measured not in hours but days, tortillas made from flour milled that morning, a galaxy of homemade pastas, and the list goes on. Here, we pay tribute to four food artisans doing amazing things by going behind the scenes and spotlighting their careful work. If you're hungry this weekend (or week), check out one of these tasty spots.



Raining flour onto sourdough. Chris Malloy

Crafting Bread the Hard Way at Proof Bread

Last summer, baking wizard Jared Allen sold his brand, Proof Bread, and new owners Jonathan Przybyl and Amanda Abou-Eid are doing Allen proud. The husband-and-wife team have continued to adhere to ancient bread-making traditions. Following the sale, Przybyl spent four weeks at Allen's side, observing and baking. On a recent morning, Przybyl was busy moving from refrigerator to dough to oven, all while overseeing the workings of two other bakers. One was bagging sliced loaves. Another was baking vegan burger buns, putting ciabatta on cooling racks, and shaping a duffel-bag-size mass of dough into raisin-walnut loaf portions. Przybyl eventually moved to his main task: rolling dough for 81-layer chocolate croissants. It was almost 10 o'clock on Thursday morning, and Proof was in the ninth hour of a baking spree that wouldn't end until the next morning, when loaves would arrive at Saturday farmers markets warm from the oven. "This is the way bread was always made," Przybyl says.