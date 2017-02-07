8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' on County Health Inspections in January 2017

A burrito at Carolina's — the Cactus Road outpost of the popular restaurant scored a 'D' on its health inspection last month. Heather Hoch

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.

Rodent droppings at Cinnabon? Employees wiping their nose at Fry's? UNLABELED MEATBALLS AT BLIMPIE?!?!? We're kicking off 2017's 'D' list with a few surprising entries, including Carolina's Mexican Food on Cactus Road. Different restaurants across town were docked for glove infractions, nose-wiping violations, and more.

You may want to see which kitchens in town are dealing with "large rodent droppings" before grabbing a bite out:

Carolina's Mexican Food, Phoenix (2126 East Cactus Road)

"Covered and uncovered personal drinks stored in various areas near front shelving. Employee moved personal drinks to designated area. Discussed proper storage of personal drinks when not used."

Super Carniceria Y Pescaderia Los Alamos No 3, Phoenix (1640 North 36th Street)

"Observed employee cleaning and putting on gloves to touch raw meat without washing hands, and rinsing off outside of gloves without washing hands. Employee took off gloves, washed hands, and put on new gloves when instructed. Ensure that employees take off old gloves and wash their hands for 20 seconds in the hand sink between tasks, and before putting on new gloves."

Super Carniceria Los Pinos, Phoenix (2903 East Mcdowell Road)

"Employee cleaning chicken storage container with soap and water, rinsing, and using, with no sanitizing step. Ensure all food contact surfaces are washed, rinsed, and sanitized every time they are cleaned. Employee emptied chicken from container used that had no sanitizing step, to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized at time of inspection."

Fry's Food Store No 668, Chandler (985 East Riggs Road)

"Observed staff wipe their nose with paper towel and don gloves for food prep. Observed staff pick trash up off the floor, handle sanitizer and then handle clean dishes. Staff was stopped and had to be instructed to wash their hands."

Freddy's Frozen Custard, Phoenix (4929 West Bell Road)

"Food debris build up and small fuzzy circular material growth on surface of shelving units in walk-in cooler. Heavy black material build-up on walk behind 3 compartment sink and behind detergent bottles adhered to wall. Food and litter debris build-up on floor under ice machine. Clean more frequently and maintain."

Blimpie American Sub Shop, Gilbert (78 North Cooper Road Suite 101)

"During the time of the inspection there were several container of meatballs in the reach-in cooler on the line. The meatballs were made Monday. The items were not labeled with the date. The meatballs were labeled upon request."

Salon Acapulco, Phoenix (1420 North 24th Street)

"Main handsink for the back of the restaurant in the dishwash/prep area is controlled by a motion sensor and was unplugged, and unoperaional [sic] at the start of the inspection. Person in charge plugged in sink at time of inspection."

Cinnabon, Phoenix (9617 North Metro Parkway Space 1126)

"Observed large rodent droppings throughout areas of kitchen and service area. Instructed employees to look for evidence of rodents daily, clean as necessary and inform pest company of findings to help eradicate pests. Observed 3 snap three rodent snap traps in establishment in addition to other approved trapping devices. Snap traps are not approved for use in food establishments."

