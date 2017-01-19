Artist to Mom to Author, Sandra Marshall Releases the Comical “One Hot Night at the Veggie Bar”

Artist Sandra Marshall is signing her book One Hot Night at the Veggie Bar on Friday, January 20, at Be…An Artist Studio. Courtesy of Jameson & Associates

As if cooking for kids isn’t hard enough, New York-based artist and Arizona State University art student Sandra Marshall was told by her 5-year-old daughter she was a vegetarian. No matter, as this confession ended up creating a new avenue for Marshall: food art.

Marshall began seeing produce as art supplies as well as ingredients, and figures started to form. She’s created zebras made of eggplant, leopards made of pineapples, and portraits of celebrities and politicians consisting of bread, refried beans, and meatloaf – or “me loaf” at times.

This all went into the book One Hot Night at the Veggie Bar – a 68-page, glossy hardcover found on Marshall’s website and Amazon. It showcases her veggie-heavy pieces, which are paired with adult oriented back stories ranging from humorous to downright evocative.

The Obama – a politician portrait consisting of bread, refried beans, and meatloaf. Courtesy of Jameson & Associates

According to a press release, “This one is not for kids and it’s not a ‘how to’ book. The humor is really in the double entendre built into each, sometimes suggestive, story,” she says. “People catch a different meaning each time they read them.”

Marshall has an impressive resume for this kind of work. She credits childhood trips to New York City for awakening her creative side, and later studied at a private art institute with mediums like oils, pastels, acrylics, and mixed media. She even went on to teach art in Italy.

At ASU, she earned a bachelor of arts degree in education with an emphasis in art education and painting. She’s worked on set designs for the Disney Channel, been a Hollywood-based art director, and now a children’s book of food art is scheduled for summer 2017.

A free book signing of One Hot Night at the Veggie Bar is set for 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 20, at Be…An Artist Studio. Call 602-369-4555 for more details.

For more information on Marshall, visit her website, Funky Food Art.

