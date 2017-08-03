Take Away Tonight: Pizza and Cannoli from Defalco's Italian Deli in Scottsdale

DeFalco's Facebook

The day is dragging on, the week is dragging slower. You're hungry and grumpy and in no mood to go out, or to cook. Tonight's battle plan includes picking up a few things on the way home that require zero effort to prepare, but are far removed from the idea of a greasy bag of fast food. A foraged meal like this could be just the thing to perk you up and get you through the rest of the week.

The Meal: New York pizza and cannoli

The Spot: Defalco's Italian Deli

Location: 2334 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Closest Freeways: 101 Freeway, Scottsdale Road, East McDowell Road

Open Until: 9 p.m.