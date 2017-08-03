Take Away Tonight: Pizza and Cannoli from Defalco's Italian Deli in Scottsdale

menu

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
The day is dragging on, the week is dragging slower. You're hungry and grumpy and in no mood to go out, or to cook. Tonight's battle plan includes picking up a few things on the way home that require zero effort to prepare, but are far removed from the idea of a greasy bag of fast food. A foraged meal like this could be just the thing to perk you up and get you through the rest of the week.

The Meal: New York pizza and cannoli

The Spot: Defalco's Italian Deli
Location: 2334 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Closest Freeways: 101 Freeway, Scottsdale Road, East McDowell Road
Open Until: 9 p.m.

There is something downright restorative and celebratory about a pizza dinner. It's casual, comforting, and feels like a break from workday routines. Add to that feeling the near euphoria of a well-made cannoli, and you've got yourself a humble, but oh-so-indulgent feast.

The family-owned Defalco's Italian Deli makes pizza in a stone-fire oven for a thin, chewy crust that is more like a fresh-baked flatbread. The toppings are all high-quality, and the pies only get better as they cool down, which is good news for those of us with a long commute. The shop is packed with pasta, imported condiments and sweets, bottles of wine, and a full deli counter. It's fun to peruse, but the line gets super-long in the evenings, so it's better to place your order ahead of time and head directly to the cashier to pick it up when you arrive.

The Order
Pizza Bianca (White Pizza): Mozzarella, ricotta, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh basil ($10 for a 12-inch, $15 for a 16-inch)

Pizza Margherita: San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlic ($12 for a 12-inch, $17 for a 16-inch)

Original and chocolate-dipped cannoli: Super-creamy filling and an unsweetened, pie-like crust makes for the perfect dessert with a small cup of espresso ($3 for the classic, $3.50 for the chocolate-dipped)

Total Price: Around $30
Average Time in Shop: Call in your order (480-990-8660). Pizza is ready within 15 minutes, so you can walk in, pick up your pies, and go

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

