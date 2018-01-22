$10 Lunch: New Build-Your-Own-Bowls Spot in Tempe

The Mediterranean is one of The Bodhi's signature salads.

The Bodhi is a new fast-casual restaurant in Tempe based on a "create your own" style similar to a salad bar or Chipotle. The place makes a fresh, tasty lunch for under $10. The Bodhi isn't an endless salad bar where folks toss anything and everything onto their plates, defeating the purpose of a salad to begin with. The Bodhi is all about freshness and tasty, feel-good food.

This is the kind of place where standing in line as a first-timer may be intimidating. The menu covers a large portion of the wall behind the counter, and the options are numerous.

As you wait, big windows throughout the restaurant bring in sunlight and brighten moods, along with the smells of steak and fresh-cut vegetables.