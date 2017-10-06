 


This Saturday only: Szechuan sauce at McDonald's
Here's Where to Get McDonald's Szechuan Sauce (and a Poster) Tomorrow (October 7) in Metro Phoenix

Dillon Rosenblatt | October 6, 2017 | 7:00am
The moment every fan of Rick and Morty (or McDonald's) has been waiting for has finally arrived. This Saturday, Szechuan sauce makes its sweet, sticky, triumphant return to the Golden Arches.

The Szechuan sauce at McDonald's has a cult following. That following exists mostly thanks to the show, which has a Szechuan sauce obsession.

The sauce will  be available for one day.

It'll only be offered at select McDonald's locations, including two spots in the Valley. Others will just have posters. To obtain the elusive sauce (or a poster), one must find a participating McDonald's and order the new buttermilk crispy tenders.

Here's your guide to where to you can find a poster on Saturday, Oct. 7, and the two that will actually have sauce:

Phoenix
545 E McDowell Rd
23 N 7th Ave
3214 E Indian School Rd
3501 W Bethany Home Rd

Tempe
1785 E University (will have sauce)
1205 S Rural Rd (will have sauce)

Mesa
460 W Southern Ave

Glendale
4302 W Thunderbird Rd
5842 W Olive St

Queen Creek
20735 E Maya Rd

The fast food giant's famous Szechuan sauce has a long history.

McDonald's unveiled the stuff in 1998 to promote the Disney movie Mulan. After a few short months, the sauce disappeared. It was never to be seen or tasted again. But fate intervened on April 1 of this year, when comedy geniuses Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland dedicated Ricky and Morty's surprise season-three premiere  to the sauce.

The episode, titled "The Rickshank Rickdemption," briefly focuses on Rick's memory of the dipping sauce being at McDonald's as a promotion for Mulan. Rick cares about nothing but getting the sauce until the episode's end, when he goes on a crazy rant about how everything is about the sauce.

Watch the clip below. (Warning: Spoilers!)

Recently, petitions to bring back the sauce circulated. A half-gallon even sold on eBay for $15,000. Roiland received a nice gift from McDonald's back in July, prompting even more people to beg for the sauce. The gift: Szechuan sauce!

 
Dillon Rosenblatt is social media editor at Phoenix New Times.

