Mancuso’s Is Now Open at the Collier Center in Downtown Phoenix — Here's The Menu

Downtown Phoenix has a new spot for pastas, salads, and steaks in Mancuso's restaurant, now open at the Collier Center. The Italian restaurant comes from the Mancuso family, who have owned and operated several restaurants around the Valley since the 1960s.

Mancuso's, which is located at 201 East Washington Street, takes over the space most recently occupied by Kincaid’s. At an impressive 8,700 square feet, the restaurant offers a dining room, lounge, and two private dining spaces.

Open for both lunch and dinner — in addition to happy hour — Mancuso's serves a lengthy menu that includes starters such as calamari, stuffed mushrooms, oysters, and shrimp cocktail, as well as a list of salads, sandwiches, and entrees during lunch. Expect Italian restaurant classics including lasagna, shrimp scampi, and cannelloni.

Dinner options include everything from lobster tail Oscar and linguine and clams to pork chop Milanese and a veal chop. The restaurant's dinner menu also includes hand-cut Black Angus steaks.

The restaurant also offers happy hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m. daily.

