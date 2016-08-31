menu

Mancuso’s Is Now Open at the Collier Center in Downtown Phoenix — Here's The Menu


Mancuso’s Is Now Open at the Collier Center in Downtown Phoenix — Here's The Menu

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
Mancuso's restaurant has taken over the former Kincaid's space at the Collier Center.
Mancuso's restaurant has taken over the former Kincaid's space at the Collier Center.
Courtesy of Mancuso's Restaurants
Downtown Phoenix has a new spot for pastas, salads, and steaks in Mancuso's restaurant, now open at the Collier Center. The Italian restaurant comes from the Mancuso family, who have owned and operated several restaurants around the Valley since the 1960s. 

Mancuso's, which is located at 201 East Washington Street, takes over the space most recently occupied by Kincaid’s. At an impressive 8,700 square feet, the restaurant offers a dining room, lounge, and two private dining spaces. 

Open for both lunch and dinner — in addition to happy hour — Mancuso's serves a lengthy menu that includes starters such as calamari, stuffed mushrooms, oysters, and shrimp cocktail, as well as a list of salads, sandwiches, and entrees during lunch. Expect Italian restaurant classics including lasagna, shrimp scampi, and cannelloni. 

Dinner options include everything from lobster tail Oscar and linguine and clams to pork chop Milanese and a veal chop. The restaurant's dinner menu also includes hand-cut Black Angus steaks. 

The restaurant also offers happy hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m. daily. 

For more information, check the Mancuso's website

Courtesy of Mancuso's Restaurants
Courtesy of Mancuso's Restaurants
Courtesy of Mancuso's Restaurants

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

