Tomaso's Crew to Open Sicilian Restaurant

Next month, the crew behind the Tomaso's family of Italian restaurants (The Maggiore Group) will be opening a new eatery called The Sicilian Butcher. The focus will be Sicilian food. Tomaso Maggiore, the 70-year-old chef who started Tomaso's more than 35 years ago, was born in Sicily. After all these decades in the Valley and so many Italian culinary ventures, his group has never cooked Sicilian. Until now.

Tomaso's son Joey Maggiore will be executive chef. Joey grew up cooking in his dad's kitchens. He is the head chef at Hash Kitchen and president of The Maggiore Group. The Sicilian Butcher will be a tribute to his dad and a love letter to the island they both love.

"We grew up on Sicilian food at home but never had it in the restaurants," Joey says. "This is the first one."