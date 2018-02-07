Street Eats Food Truck Festival Coming to Scottsdale February 10 and 11

More than 60 food trucks will be rolling into Scottsdale for the sixth annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival this weekend, February 10 and 11. They will be cooking and serving food at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Food trucks in attendance will include Maine Lobster Lady, Wingstop, Kona Shaved Ice, Waffle Crush, Shorty's Sandwiches, LeCrepe, Nonla Viet, Mediterranean Majik, Dough Licious Desserts, Que Sazon, and Kona Pizza, among many others. Barbecue trucks alone include Hone Bear's BBQ, Bama BBQ 4 Ever, Sweet Magnolia BBQ, Tom's BBQ, Sally's BBQ, and Montana Bar-BQ.
General admission tickets are on sale now for $12, or $15 at the gate. Kids 12 years and under are free. VIP tickets cost $65 and include five beverages, four food tokens, and access to a private lounge. (Full disclosure: New Times is a co-sponsor.)
Live music will play throughout the day, and lawn games will be placed throughout the event. For those looking to do more than just eat, cooking demonstrations are also available (between noon and 4 p.m. each day). And for those looking to REALLY eat, there will be pie, doughnut, and hot dog-eating contests.
2018 Street Eats Food Truck Festival. 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale; 480-270-5000.
February 10 and February 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!