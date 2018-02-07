Street Eats Food Truck Festival Coming to Scottsdale February 10 and 11

More than 60 food trucks will be rolling into Scottsdale for the sixth annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival this weekend, February 10 and 11. They will be cooking and serving food at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Food trucks in attendance will include Maine Lobster Lady, Wingstop, Kona Shaved Ice, Waffle Crush, Shorty's Sandwiches, LeCrepe, Nonla Viet, Mediterranean Majik, Dough Licious Desserts, Que Sazon, and Kona Pizza, among many others. Barbecue trucks alone include Hone Bear's BBQ, Bama BBQ 4 Ever, Sweet Magnolia BBQ, Tom's BBQ, Sally's BBQ, and Montana Bar-BQ.