The best Mad Monster Party Arizona costumes we saw in 2026

Mad Monster Party Arizona took over the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel this past weekend and horror fans wore more than just black T-shirts.

Hordes of attendees at the three-day horror fandom convention dressed up as characters from such iconic films as “Friday the 13th” and “Killer Clowns From Outer Space.” Others came to the event in costumes inspired by television shows and video games.

Groovy and ghoulish costumes were seen during all three days of the popular event, which takes place every July in Glendale.

A Valley couple as characters from the cult horror film “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.” Benjamin Leatherman

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There were killer looks inspired by various horror flicks. One couple recreated characters from the schlocky 1980s B-movie “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.” Another dressed as the title character from the original “Carrie” from the 1970s, channeling the blood-soaked look of the psychically powered villain.

Other Mad Monster Party attendees wore costumes inspired by this year’s celebrity guests. One Valley resident came as Amanda Young from the original “Saw” in honor of actress Shawnee Smith, who appeared at the event.

There was also a rock ‘n’ roll vibe to several costumes seen at this year’s Mad Monster Party Arizona. One attendee dressed up as Eddie, the ghoulish mascot of iconic British heavy metal band Iron Maiden.

Here’s a look at the best costumes and cosplayers we encountered at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2026 in Glendale.

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This local cosplayer created an original character from “Mars Attacks!” for his class at Scottsdale Community College. Benjamin Leatherman

A local cosplayer as John Carver, the pilgrim-masked serial killer from Eli Roth’s slasher flick “Thanksgiving.” Benjamin Leatherman

This cosplay of Audrey II from “Little Shop of Horrors” won first place at Mad Monster Arizona’s costume contest. Benjamin Leatherman

Cosplaying the KISS Demon in honor of Gene Simmons’ appearance at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2026. Benjamin Leatherman

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Zombie Cyndi Lauper proved the ghouls just want to have fun. Benjamin Leatherman

A group of friends dressed as characters played by actor Tom Atkins in horror films, including “Creepshow,” “My Bloody Valentine” and “Halloween III: Season of the Witch.” Benjamin Leatherman

A zombie version of an Imperial Stormtrooper. Benjamin Leatherman

This Mad Monster Party attendee came as Nikki Freeman from “Obsession.” Benjamin Leatherman

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A costume version of Bob from “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” Benjamin Leatherman

Tarman from 1985’s “The Return of the Living Dead.” Benjamin Leatherman

A biblically accurate angel from “Hazbin Hotel.” Benjamin Leatherman

Flinch the Evil Clown from Dark Harvest, a new Halloween attraction and “scream park” opening in Phoenix this fall. Benjamin Leatherman

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Cosplaying Amanda Young from the first “Saw” film. Benjamin Leatherman

Raul Marquez of Mesa cosplays a character from the “Alien” franchise getting attacked by a facehugger. Benjamin Leatherman

Two female clowns from “Killer Clowns From Outer Space.” Benjamin Leatherman