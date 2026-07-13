The best Mad Monster Party Arizona costumes we saw in 2026

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Mad Monster Party Arizona took over the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel this past weekend and horror fans wore more than just black T-shirts.
Hordes of attendees at the three-day horror fandom convention dressed up as characters from such iconic films as “Friday the 13th” and “Killer Clowns From Outer Space.” Others came to the event in costumes inspired by television shows and video games.
Groovy and ghoulish costumes were seen during all three days of the popular event, which takes place every July in Glendale.
There were killer looks inspired by various horror flicks. One couple recreated characters from the schlocky 1980s B-movie “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.” Another dressed as the title character from the original “Carrie” from the 1970s, channeling the blood-soaked look of the psychically powered villain.
Other Mad Monster Party attendees wore costumes inspired by this year’s celebrity guests. One Valley resident came as Amanda Young from the original “Saw” in honor of actress Shawnee Smith, who appeared at the event.
There was also a rock ‘n’ roll vibe to several costumes seen at this year’s Mad Monster Party Arizona. One attendee dressed up as Eddie, the ghoulish mascot of iconic British heavy metal band Iron Maiden.
Here’s a look at the best costumes and cosplayers we encountered at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2026 in Glendale.