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The best Mad Monster Party Arizona costumes we saw in 2026

Horror fans dressed in their most terrifying getups for the annual event.
By Benjamin LeathermanJuly 13, 2026
Characters from the indie horror film "Captive."

Benjamin Leatherman
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Mad Monster Party Arizona took over the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel this past weekend and horror fans wore more than just black T-shirts.

Hordes of attendees at the three-day horror fandom convention dressed up as characters from such iconic films as “Friday the 13th” and “Killer Clowns From Outer Space.” Others came to the event in costumes inspired by television shows and video games.

Groovy and ghoulish costumes were seen during all three days of the popular event, which takes place every July in Glendale.

A Valley couple as characters from the cult horror film “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.”

Benjamin Leatherman

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There were killer looks inspired by various horror flicks. One couple recreated characters from the schlocky 1980s B-movie “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.” Another dressed as the title character from the original “Carrie” from the 1970s, channeling the blood-soaked look of the psychically powered villain.

Other Mad Monster Party attendees wore costumes inspired by this year’s celebrity guests. One Valley resident came as Amanda Young from the original “Saw” in honor of actress Shawnee Smith, who appeared at the event.

There was also a rock ‘n’ roll vibe to several costumes seen at this year’s Mad Monster Party Arizona. One attendee dressed up as Eddie, the ghoulish mascot of iconic British heavy metal band Iron Maiden.

Here’s a look at the best costumes and cosplayers we encountered at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2026 in Glendale.

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This local cosplayer created an original character from “Mars Attacks!” for his class at Scottsdale Community College.

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A local cosplayer as John Carver, the pilgrim-masked serial killer from Eli Roth’s slasher flick “Thanksgiving.”

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This cosplay of Audrey II from “Little Shop of Horrors” won first place at Mad Monster Arizona’s costume contest.

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Cosplaying the KISS Demon in honor of Gene Simmons’ appearance at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2026.

Benjamin Leatherman

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Zombie Cyndi Lauper proved the ghouls just want to have fun.

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A group of friends dressed as characters played by actor Tom Atkins in horror films, including “Creepshow,” “My Bloody Valentine” and “Halloween III: Season of the Witch.”

Benjamin Leatherman

A zombie version of an Imperial Stormtrooper.

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This Mad Monster Party attendee came as Nikki Freeman from “Obsession.”

Benjamin Leatherman

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A costume version of Bob from “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

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Tarman from 1985’s “The Return of the Living Dead.”

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A biblically accurate angel from “Hazbin Hotel.”

Benjamin Leatherman

Flinch the Evil Clown from Dark Harvest, a new Halloween attraction and “scream park” opening in Phoenix this fall.

Benjamin Leatherman

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Cosplaying Amanda Young from the first “Saw” film.

Benjamin Leatherman

Raul Marquez of Mesa cosplays a character from the “Alien” franchise getting attacked by a facehugger.

Benjamin Leatherman

Two female clowns from “Killer Clowns From Outer Space.”

Benjamin Leatherman

This cosplayer came as Carrie from the original version of the horror film.

Benjamin Leatherman

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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