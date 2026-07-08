Your guide to Mad Monster Party Arizona 2026: Guests, tickets and more

Everyone loves a good scare now and again. Horror fandom is at an all-time high with more people than ever getting into the genre where frightening things are the norm.

This weekend, the annual Mad Monster Party Arizona returns to the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel, bringing thousands of horror fans together for thrills and chills galore.

The horror fandom convention, which has taken place in the Valley since 2014, features three days of actors and artists associated with the genre, as well as vendors and programming. This year’s edition runs from Friday, July 10, to Sunday, July 12. This year’s guests include Warwick Davis from “Leprechaun,” Linda Blair from “The Exorcist” and Shawnee Smith from “Saw.”

Here’s everything to know about Mad Monster Party Arizona 2026 in Glendale.

Sign up for our free culture newsletter Art. Film. Dance. Books. Recreation. Even sex and dating. It’ll be fun, we promise.

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Tucson residents George Modine, left, Tiffany Pierce, upper center, Eli Flanagan, lower center, and Cooper Modine, right. Benjamin Leatherman

When and Where Is Mad Monster Party Arizona?

The three-day event will haunt the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel, 9495 West Coyotes Boulevard in Glendale, from Friday, July 10, to Sunday, July 12.

What time is Mad Monster Arizona?

advertisement advertisement

Here are the official hours of Mad Monster 2026:

Friday, July 10: 6 to 11 p.m.

6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 11: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Late-night activities like concerts and the annual “scaraoke” sessions will run until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Mad Monster Party Arizona 2026 tickets

advertisement

Tickets for Mad Monster Party Arizona are available at madmonster.com, (Prices at the door are more expensive and only cash will be accepted.) Admission covers entry to the event only and does not include autographs or photo ops, which must be purchased separately. Here’s a complete breakdown of Mad Monster advance ticket prices:

Friday pass: $35

Saturday pass: $45

Sunday pass: $35

Weekend pass: $80

Children 12 and under: free with a paid adult admission

R.I.P. passes, which are Mad Monster’s version of VIP admission, are officially sold out.

Ramon Martinez of San Antonio, Texas came to Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024 as Ryuk from “Death Note.” Benjamin Leatherman

advertisement advertisement

Does Mad Monster have an age limit?

No. Mad Monster is an all-ages event

Parking

Good news, ghouls: You won’t have to pay to stash your Munster Koach or Mystery Machine, as Westgate has free parking spaces in multiple lots. The bad news? Things are typically busy on weekends, so you may need to search for a spot.

Related Why Stephen Colbert is one of the most important satirists in history

advertisement

Mad Monster Party Arizona bag policy

Any sort of bag is allowed at Mad Monster, including purses and backpacks.

2026 Mad Monster Party Arizona guests

This year’s roster of celebrity guests at Mad Monster includes stars from iconic horror films and rock’n’ roll. Here’s the full rundown:

Related Arizona gamer grandmother swatted during cancer fundraiser livestream

advertisement advertisement

Gene Simmons (KISS)

Warwick Davis (“Willow,” “Harry Potter,” “Return of the Jedi,” “Leprechaun”)

Linda Blair (“The Exorcist,” “Hell Night”)

Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour)

Ross Marquand (“The Walking Dead,” “Avengers: Infinity War”)

Shawnee Smith (“Saw,” “The Blob,” “Becker”)

Tom Atkins (“Halloween III,” “Creepshow,” “The Fog”)

Doug Bradley (“Hellraiser,” “Nightbreed”)

Heather Matarazzo (“Scream,” “Wednesday”)

Derek Mears (“Friday the 13th,” “Swamp Thing”)

Linnea Quigley (“The Return of the Living Dead,” “Night of the Demons”)

Ashley Laurence (“Hellraiser,” “Creepshow”)

David Ellefson (Megadeth)

Jonathan Breck (“Jeepers Creepers”)

Phil Fondacaro (“Willow,” “Troll,” “Return of the Jedi”)

Mark Holton (“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” “Teen Wolf,” “Leprechaun”)

C. J. Graham (“Friday the 13th Part VI”)

Thom Mathews (“The Return of the Living Dead,” “Friday the 13th Part VI”)

Jason Lively (“Night of the Creeps,” “European Vacation”)

Simon Bamford (“Hellraiser,” “Nightbreed”)

Nicholas Vince (“Hellraiser,” “Nightbreed”)

Wednesday 13 (Wednesday 13, Murderdolls)

Eugene Clark (“Land of the Dead,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”)

Quinn Lord (“Trick ‘r Treat”)

Erik Stolhanske (“Super Troopers,” “Beerfest”)

Courtland Mead (“The Shining,” “The Little Rascals”)

Damian Maffei (“Haunt,” “The Strangers: Prey at Night”)

Jill Whitlow (“Night of the Creeps,” “Weird Science”)

Shari Weiser (“Labyrinth,” “Follow That Bird”)

Sky Elobar (“The Greasy Strangler,” “Candy Corn”)

How much are celebrity autographs and photo ops?

It varies by guest and whether it’s a professional photo op or a selfie at their table. Case in point: pro photo ops will range from $65 to $275 or more this year. Some celebrities, such as Englund, will even suit up in costume for fan photos, though those are typically more expensive. Photo ops can also be purchased in advance.

When Jason met Freddy. Benjamin Leatherman

advertisement

Cosplay at Mad Monster Party Arizona

Mad Monster Party is ultimately a geek event, so cosplay is guaranteed. Expect to encounter costumes inspired by horror films, video games, television shows and anime. And if the looks we’ve seen at the con in recent years are any indication, the costumes will be scary good. The weekend’s best outfits will be showcased during the annual cosplay contest from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday in the panel room.

Late-night events at Mad Monster Arizona

It’s called a “party” for a reason. Nighttime activities go well past the witching hour on Friday and Saturday, so pace yourself. The Mad Monster After Dark Show runs from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and serves as an after-party, complete with music and entertainment. Saturday will include The Phantom A.D. dishing out “ghoulish rock ‘n’ roll” (read: surf, garage and rockabilly) at 8:15 p.m., followed by a set from the costume-clad cover band A Nightmare on ’80s Street. Mad Monster’s annual “scaraoke” sesh cranks up at midnight. Good luck hitting those high notes in full costume.