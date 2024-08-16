 2024 Unicorn World: Tickets, hours and more | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Your guide to Unicorn World in Scottsdale: Tickets, activities and more

Everything to know about the magical two-day event at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
August 16, 2024
A magical experience awaits at Unicorn World in Scottsdale this weekend.
A magical experience awaits at Unicorn World in Scottsdale this weekend. Blue Potato Media

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$3,700
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Think unicorns only exist in your imagination or the realms of fantasy? This weekend, you can encounter these magical, single-horned creatures at WestWorld of Scottsdale when Unicorn World visits the Valley.

The family-friendly interactive experience on Saturday and Sunday at WestWorld will be populated by life-sized animatronic unicorns in an enchanted forest and other colorful and fantastical settings. Unicorn World patrons can also visit play areas, ball pits or themed photo ops throughout the event.

There will also be rides, bounce houses, arts and crafts, ball pits, story sessions, a rainbow dance area and other themed activities during Unicorn World’s stop in Scottsdale this weekend.

If you or your kids are interested in a day of magical fun, here’s everything to know about Unicorn World in Scottsdale, including information on tickets, operating hours and parking.

When and where is Unicorn World in Scottsdale?

Unicorn World will be held on Saturday and Sunday at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale.

What time is Unicorn World in Scottsdale?

Unicorn World will use timed entry to manage crowd flow and capacity. Hourly time slots will be available daily until 3 p.m. and there's no limit on how long attendees can stay. Here are the official hours for Unicorn World in Scottsdale:
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

How much are tickets to Unicorn World in Scottsdale?

Unicorn World tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Here are all of the available admission and add-on options:
  • General admission for adults: $32.95
  • General admission for kids 3 and up: $32.95
  • Children 2 and under: Free
  • Kids Magic Pass for rides and bounce houses: $20
  • Magical memento gift gag: $30
  • Birthday surprise: $10

Admission includes access to the enchanted forest, unicorn stables, photo opportunities, arts and crafts, a reading area, games and toys, a sensory bin area, ball pits, live mermaids and fairies, a dance floor, and more. Rides and bounce houses require the purchase of a Kids Magic Pass.
click to enlarge A map to a unicorn-themed event.
A map to Unicorn World in Scottsdale.
Unicorn World

Things to do at Unicorn World in Scottsdale

The following activities and attractions will be available at Unicorn World in Scottsdale, according to the event’s website:
Enchanted Unicorn Forest
  • Rainbow Acres unicorn stable
  • Fairy Village
  • Fairy House
  • Rainbow balloon entry
  • Free play area (games, toys, sensory bins and parachute)
  • Dance floor
  • World’s largest unicorn vending machine
  • Wish Wall
  • Reading Corner
  • Photo ops
  • Arts and crafts area
  • Bounce houses (Kids Magic Pass required)
  • Bubble houses (Kids Magic Pass required)
  • Unicorn rides (Kids Magic Pass required)

How long is Unicorn World?

Unicorn World attendees can walk through the event at their own pace. On average, families tend to spend between 90 minutes and three hours exploring Unicorn World.
click to enlarge Two little girls with a unicorn statue.
Have a close encounter with magical creatures at Unicorn World in Scottsdale.
Blue Potato Media

Getting to WestWorld of Scottsdale

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located near Bell Road and the Loop 101 freeway, with entrances accessible from either 94th Street and WestWorld Way or Pima Road.

Parking at WestWorld of Scottsdale

Parking at WestWorld is free and hundreds of spots will be available.

What to eat and drink

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.

Cashless event

Unicorn World will be a cashless event. Credit or debit cards will only be accepted when making purchases.

Are Unicorn World in Scottsdale discounts available?

No discounts or promo codes are available.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Fry's Electronics: A look back at Phoenix’s locations of the tech retailer

Tech

Fry's Electronics: A look back at Phoenix’s locations of the tech retailer

By Benjamin Leatherman
World Hip-Hop Dance Championship brought global talent to Phoenix

Dance

World Hip-Hop Dance Championship brought global talent to Phoenix

By Shi Bradley
Arizona’s coatis filmed for upcoming episode of ‘Wild Kingdom’

Animals

Arizona’s coatis filmed for upcoming episode of ‘Wild Kingdom’

By Timothy Rawles
‘Cowboy Bebop LIVE’ show comes to Phoenix this fall

Just Announced

‘Cowboy Bebop LIVE’ show comes to Phoenix this fall

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation