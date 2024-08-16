Your guide to Unicorn World in Scottsdale: Tickets, activities and more

The family-friendly interactive experience on Saturday and Sunday at WestWorld will be populated by life-sized animatronic unicorns in an enchanted forest and other colorful and fantastical settings. Unicorn World patrons can also visit play areas, ball pits or themed photo ops throughout the event.
There will also be rides, bounce houses, arts and crafts, ball pits, story sessions, a rainbow dance area and other themed activities during Unicorn World’s stop in Scottsdale this weekend.
If you or your kids are interested in a day of magical fun, here’s everything to know about Unicorn World in Scottsdale, including information on tickets, operating hours and parking.
When and where is Unicorn World in Scottsdale?
Unicorn World will be held on Saturday and Sunday at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale.
What time is Unicorn World in Scottsdale?
Unicorn World will use timed entry to manage crowd flow and capacity. Hourly time slots will be available daily until 3 p.m. and there's no limit on how long attendees can stay. Here are the official hours for Unicorn World in Scottsdale:
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
How much are tickets to Unicorn World in Scottsdale?
Unicorn World tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Here are all of the available admission and add-on options:
- General admission for adults: $32.95
- General admission for kids 3 and up: $32.95
- Children 2 and under: Free
- Kids Magic Pass for rides and bounce houses: $20
- Magical memento gift gag: $30
- Birthday surprise: $10
Admission includes access to the enchanted forest, unicorn stables, photo opportunities, arts and crafts, a reading area, games and toys, a sensory bin area, ball pits, live mermaids and fairies, a dance floor, and more. Rides and bounce houses require the purchase of a Kids Magic Pass.
Things to do at Unicorn World in Scottsdale
The following activities and attractions will be available at Unicorn World in Scottsdale, according to the event’s website:
Enchanted Unicorn Forest
- Rainbow Acres unicorn stable
- Fairy Village
- Fairy House
- Rainbow balloon entry
- Free play area (games, toys, sensory bins and parachute)
- Dance floor
- World’s largest unicorn vending machine
- Wish Wall
- Reading Corner
- Photo ops
- Arts and crafts area
- Bounce houses (Kids Magic Pass required)
- Bubble houses (Kids Magic Pass required)
- Unicorn rides (Kids Magic Pass required)