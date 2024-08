Your guide to Unicorn World in Scottsdale: Tickets, activities and more

When and where is Unicorn World in Scottsdale?



A map to Unicorn World in Scottsdale.

Have a close encounter with magical creatures at Unicorn World in Scottsdale.

Think unicorns only exist in your imagination or the realms of fantasy? This weekend, you can encounter these magical, single-horned creatures at WestWorld of Scottsdale when Unicorn World visits the Valley.The family-friendly interactive experience on Saturday and Sunday at WestWorld will be populated by life-sized animatronic unicorns in an enchanted forest and other colorful and fantastical settings. Unicorn World patrons can also visit play areas, ball pits or themed photo ops throughout the event.There will also be rides, bounce houses, arts and crafts, ball pits, story sessions, a rainbow dance area and other themed activities during Unicorn World’s stop in Scottsdale this weekend.If you or your kids are interested in a day of magical fun, here’s everything to know about Unicorn World in Scottsdale, including information on tickets, operating hours and parking.Unicorn World will be held on Saturday and Sunday at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale.Unicorn World will use timed entry to manage crowd flow and capacity. Hourly time slots will be available daily until 3 p.m. and there's no limit on how long attendees can stay. Here are the official hours for Unicorn World in Scottsdale:Unicorn World tickets are available at eventbrite.com . Here are all of the available admission and add-on options:Admission includes access to the enchanted forest, unicorn stables, photo opportunities, arts and crafts, a reading area, games and toys, a sensory bin area, ball pits, live mermaids and fairies, a dance floor, and more. Rides and bounce houses require the purchase of a Kids Magic Pass.The following activities and attractions will be available at Unicorn World in Scottsdale, according to the event’s website:Enchanted Unicorn ForestUnicorn World attendees can walk through the event at their own pace. On average, families tend to spend between 90 minutes and three hours exploring Unicorn World.WestWorld of Scottsdale is located near Bell Road and the Loop 101 freeway, with entrances accessible from either 94th Street and WestWorld Way or Pima Road.Parking at WestWorld is free and hundreds of spots will be available.Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.Unicorn World will be a cashless event. Credit or debit cards will only be accepted when making purchases.No discounts or promo codes are available.