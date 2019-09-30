5 Fall Film Festivals Happening in and Beyond Metro Phoenix

Sometimes, you're perfectly happy to curl up on your couch and watch movies on your own. Other times, you're in the mood to hit the local movie theater with friends. But when you want to spend a good chunk of time with fellow film nerds discussing all the finer points of cinematic artistry, it's time to hit the film festival circuit. Here's a sampling of your options this fall, including festivals happening in and beyond metro Phoenix.
Film Fest Tucson
Locations vary
October 10 to 12
Film Fest Tucson opens with a screening and Q&A featuring Peter
Peoria Film Fest
Harkins Arrowhead Fountains 18
16046 North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive
October 10 to 13
The Peoria Film Fest will include three Cine Latino films, plus several additional offerings, including a film exploring the creative evolution of renowned choreographer Merce Cunningham. The opening night film is The Current War: Director's Cut, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison. The festival includes a Family Fun Day on October 12. Tickets are $10 per film or $75 for a VIP pass.
Desperado Film Festival
Paradise Valley Community College
18401 North 32nd Street
October 11 to 13
The Desperado Film Festival explores issues affecting the LGBTQ community. This year’s films address topics ranging from religion to immigration. The festival also includes an art exhibition featuring works by Christina Carmel. The all-access pass costs $65 through September 30.
Scottsdale International Film Festival
Harkins Shea 14 Theatres
7354 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
November 1 to 10
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Scottsdale International Film Festival lineup features dozens of films including Shia LaBeouf’s Honey Boy, Waves, Clemency, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Knives Out, and Two Popes starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathon Pryce. The opening film, Marriage Story, will be screened at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts at 7380 East Second Street in Scottsdale. The festival will close with Ford v Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Ticketing information will be announced shortly.
Loft Film Fest
The Loft Cinema
3233 East Speedway Boulevard, Tucson
November 8 to 15
You can see more than 30 films during the Loft Film Fest, which shows both short- and feature-length films. The lineup includes the biopic film about controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. All-access passes are $180. Single tickets will go on sale in mid-October.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!