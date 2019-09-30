 


    Herban Planet
Throwback to a previous Film Fest Tucson screening.EXPAND
Film Fest Tucson

5 Fall Film Festivals Happening in and Beyond Metro Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | September 30, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Sometimes, you're perfectly happy to curl up on your couch and watch movies on your own. Other times, you're in the mood to hit the local movie theater with friends. But when you want to spend a good chunk of time with fellow film nerds discussing all the finer points of cinematic artistry, it's time to hit the film festival circuit. Here's a sampling of your options this fall, including festivals happening in and beyond metro Phoenix.

Film Fest Tucson


Locations vary
October 10 to 12

Film Fest Tucson opens with a screening and Q&A featuring Peter Bogdanovich, and continues with an eclectic mix of short and feature-length documentary and narrative films. The festival includes panels, parties, and free outdoor film screenings. Tickets are $10 per film, or $45 for an all-access pass.

Peoria Film Fest


Harkins Arrowhead Fountains 18
16046 North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive
October 10 to 13

The Peoria Film Fest will include three Cine Latino films, plus several additional offerings, including a film exploring the creative evolution of renowned choreographer Merce Cunningham. The opening night film is The Current War: Director's Cut, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison. The festival includes a Family Fun Day on October 12. Tickets are $10 per film or $75 for a VIP pass.

Desperado Film Festival


Paradise Valley Community College
18401 North 32nd Street
October 11 to 13

The Desperado Film Festival explores issues affecting the LGBTQ community. This year’s films address topics ranging from religion to immigration. The festival also includes an art exhibition featuring works by Christina Carmel. The all-access pass costs $65 through September 30.

Scene from Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.EXPAND
Netflix/Wilson Webb

Scottsdale International Film Festival


Harkins Shea 14 Theatres
7354 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
November 1 to 10

The Scottsdale International Film Festival lineup features dozens of films including Shia LaBeouf’s Honey Boy, Waves, Clemency, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Knives Out, and Two Popes starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathon Pryce. The opening film, Marriage Story, will be screened at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts at 7380 East Second Street in Scottsdale. The festival will close with Ford v Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Ticketing information will be announced shortly.

Throwback to a previous Loft Film Fest screening.EXPAND
JesseJ.Media

Loft Film Fest


The Loft Cinema
3233 East Speedway Boulevard, Tucson
November 8 to 15

You can see more than 30 films during the Loft Film Fest, which shows both short- and feature-length films. The lineup includes the biopic film about controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. All-access passes are $180. Single tickets will go on sale in mid-October.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

