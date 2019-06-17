5 Musicals to See in Metro Phoenix This Summer

Maybe you can’t get to Broadway for the hit shows Hamilton or Hadestown, but you can still enjoy musical theater right here in metro Phoenix. Turns out, you’ve got several good options this summer, from Rent to The Book of Mormon. Here’s a look at five musicals opening in coming months, in case you need a little theater fix.

The Addams Family

Herberger Theatre Center

222 East Monroe Street

July 12 to 28



Ever wondered whether your family is so weird that normal people won’t want anything to do with you? That’s how the teen daughter of the oddball Addams family feels after meeting the so-called normal boy that becomes the love of her life. Arizona Broadway Theatre is performing the musical, which also pays homage to the role of ancestors in our lives, on the Center Stage at Herberger Theater Center. Tickets start at $44.

Rent

Stagebrush Theatre

7020 East Second Street, Scottsdale

August 2 to 10



Scottsdale Community Players is performing the musical Rent, which follows a year in the life of bohemians devastated by the AIDS crisis in New York City, at the Stagebrush Theatre it shares with Greasepaint Youththeatre. Created by Jonathan Larson, the musical is loosely based on the La Bohème opera composed by Puccini. Tickets are $17.

The Book of Mormon

ASU Gammage

1200 South Forest Avenue, Tempe

August 6 to 11

Written by the creators of the irreverent South Park television series, The Book of Mormon calls into question several assumptions at the heart of historical and contemporary American culture, using the adventures of young Mormon missionaries to highlight the ways politics and religion marginalize people whose ideas or experiences fall outside the mainstream. The touring production is coming to ASU Gammage. Ticket prices vary.

Matilda

Herberger Theater Center

222 East Monroe Street

August 9 to 25

Sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty. It’s a dominant theme in the musical Matilda, which Valley Youth Theatre will perform on Center Stage at the Herberger Theater Center. It’s a tale of overcoming obstacles and bringing others along on the journey, inspired by the Roald Dahl book with the same name. Tickets start at $20.50.

Kinky Boots

Phoenix Theatre

1825 North Central Avenue

August 28 to October 13

Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein created the musical Kinky Boots, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2013 and earned a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2014. It follows the lives and friendship of two vastly different people seeking acceptance from fathers whose expectations don’t match their children's dreams. It’s being performed by Phoenix Theatre Company at Phoenix Theatre, where you can check out the new Steven Spielberg entryway. Ticket prices vary.