Why 10 Artists Are Turning OB-GYN Equipment Into Works of Art

Odds are, you’ve never thought of metal speculums as art objects.

Typically, these metal, duck-bill-shaped tools are found on sterile metal trays inside your local OB-GYN office or women’s clinic. But Phoenix artist Cydnei Mallory has a whole box filled with them, and she’s making big plans. She’s one of several artists participating in a project called "10 Artists/2000 Speculums." It’s part of Creative Push, a multimedia art and oral history project about the experience of giving birth.

Creative Push was founded by Forrest Solis, a figurative painter whose work is focused on women’s issues. She’s an associate professor at ASU’s School of Art. And she's represented by Gebert Contemporary in Scottsdale.