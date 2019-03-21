How One Night Changed Life Forever for Abby Maslin, an Author With Phoenix Roots

Imagine waking up one morning to discover the man you married isn’t there. Not because you had a fight, or he needed to make an early meeting. But because he left the night before, eager to catch a baseball game, and never made it home.

That’s what happened to Abby Maslin back in August 2012. She was living in Washington, D.C., after growing up in Phoenix, where she graduated from Arcadia High School. She was married, with a young son. And she had no idea how her wedding vows would be tested.

She's returning to Phoenix this week, to talk about the fateful night her husband was brutally assaulted on his way home after a Washington Nationals game, and the onslaught of changes it wrought in their lives. "We'd just celebrated our third wedding anniversary three days before," she recalls.