Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Gilbert's Opening Announced

Christmas is coming early for Gilbert cinephiles.

It was announced on Alamo Drafthouse Cinema's website on Wednesday, September 18, that they would be opening their third Valley location in late November or early December, in time for the release of a little film called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The eight-screen movie theater will be located at 5478 South Power Road in Gilbert.

The Austin, Texas-based chain is known for having food and drinks delivered to your seat by servers with ninja-like stealth and precision — and showing both first-run and classic films in an environment that has no tolerance for cell phones and other interruptions. There also will be a stand-alone bar where you can sample over 30 local and national craft brews.

The Gilbert location also will have the same unique programming choices as its Chandler and Tempe siblings, including the prop-filled Movie Parties and Champagne Cinema offerings. (The window has passed for another clown-only screening of an IT movie unless they somehow make a third chapter.) The one thing the theater won't have is a 35mm film projector, which means that Tempe remains the only location that can show celluloid.

Check out Alamo's website for more details, including a chance to win free movies for a year, or check this space for more details.