 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
A rendering of Gilbert's Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.
A rendering of Gilbert's Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.
Total Signs Graphics

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Gilbert's Opening Announced

Jason Keil | September 19, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Christmas is coming early for Gilbert cinephiles.

It was announced on Alamo Drafthouse Cinema's website on Wednesday, September 18, that they would be opening their third Valley location in late November or early December, in time for the release of a little film called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The eight-screen movie theater will be located at 5478 South Power Road in Gilbert.

The Austin, Texas-based chain is known for having food and drinks delivered to your seat by servers with ninja-like stealth and precision — and showing both first-run and classic films in an environment that has no tolerance for cell phones and other interruptions. There also will be a stand-alone bar where you can sample over 30 local and national craft brews.

The Gilbert location also will have the same unique programming choices as its Chandler and Tempe siblings, including the prop-filled Movie Parties and Champagne Cinema offerings. (The window has passed for another clown-only screening of an IT movie unless they somehow make a third chapter.) The one thing the theater won't have is a 35mm film projector, which means that Tempe remains the only location that can show celluloid.

Check out Alamo's website for more details, including a chance to win free movies for a year, or check this space for more details.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >