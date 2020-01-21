 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from American PickersEXPAND
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from American Pickers
American Pickers Is Coming to Arizona

Jason Keil | January 21, 2020 | 7:00am
If you've been holding on to some collectibles, you might want to get ready to unload them next month. The producers of American Pickers are looking for leads for when they film in Arizona in February.

If you're unfamiliar with the History Channel reality show, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz scour the country for remarkable antiques. If you're a fan of the show, you're not watching because you're interested in old gas pumps and Coke memorabilia. The stories of the people who collect them are far more interesting, and Wolfe and Fritz have a knack for collecting them from people.

So if you know someone with a cool collection or have one yourself, the show's producers would love to speak with you. You can contact them through email at americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878). If you prefer social media, head to the Facebook page @GotAPick.

Before you pick up your phone to tell them about that pile of old medical drawings you've been hoarding, the producers would like you to know a few important things. Wolfe and Fritz only pick from private collections, so please don't give them the number of your favorite vintage store, museum, or flea market. They're also looking for interesting people with items they've never seen before, so keep that in mind when contacting producers.

Good luck, and remember us when you're on TV.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

