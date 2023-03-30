Your Ultimate Guide to Arizona Bike Week: Concerts, Parking, and More

It's been a long strange trip for Arizona Bike Week
over the past 26 years. What started out a gathering of local motorcycle fans back in 1997 out in Avondale has since become a major event attended by tens of thousands of bikers every spring at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Arizona Bike Week co-owner Lisa Cyr tells Phoenix New Times
the event’s come a long way from its humble beginnings.
"The first three years, it was this small group of local enthusiasts who said, 'Let's do our own rally' and it just built from there,” she says. “It’s now one of the top motorcycle rallies in the [U.S.].”
An estimated 75,000 people are expected to attend this year’s Arizona Bike Week, which runs from Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 2, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The event, which will pump an estimated $3.8 million into the local economy, will celebrate motorcycles and biker culture with multiple days of vendors, attractions, group rides, parties, stunt shows, and activities. A nightly concert series will feature legendary hard rock and metal bands, including Megadeth, Billy Idol, and Staind.
What else is in store for Arizona Bike Week 2023? Check out the following guide we've put together, which includes details about Bike Week's various concerts and activities, as well as everything else you need to know.
When and Where Is Arizona Bike Week?
This year’s event runs from Thursday, March 30, to Sunday, April 2, at WestWorld of Scottsdale
, 16601 North Pima Road. Gates open at noon on Thursday and at 10 a.m., Friday through Sunday.
How Much Is Admission?
There are two types of tickets available. Admission to just the PowerYard
— the outdoor expo area that includes vendors and the majority of Bike Week’s attractions and activities, including games, stunt shows, concession stands, bars, demos, and bike displays — is $15 and covers every day of the event.
Tickets for the headlining concerts
inside the RockYard venue are $60 for Thursday (featuring Billy Idol), $56 for Friday (with Megadeth), and $69 for Saturday (featuring Staind). Admission to the PowerYard is included with each option.
click to enlarge
A scene from one of the Arizona Bike Week stunt shows.
Arizona Bike Week
Are There Age Limits?
No. Arizona Bike Week is an all-ages event. Kids 12 and under can get into PowerYard for free but are required to purchase a ticket to get into concerts in the RockYard.
What’s the Best Way to Get There?
That depends on your ride. Motorcycle riders are asked to use the main entrance to WestWorld along Pima Road (a.k.a. the Loop 101 access road) just north of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Every other type of vehicle can use the entrance off of 94th Street and Westworld Way that’s south of Bell Road.
Where Can I Park?
Parking at WestWorld is free for motorcycles and $10 for any other vehicle.
What Can I Bring?
A government-issued ID, a fully charged cellphone, a bag for your items, and all forms of sun protection (ranging from hats and sunglasses to sunblock). Every vendor will accept credit cards, but bringing some cash wouldn't be a bad idea (since it speeds things up). When it comes to biker gear, items like chain wallets are also allowed. It's also cool if you want to sport your colors, cuts, or other biker regalia.
What Isn’t Allowed?
According to the Bike Week website, attendees cannot bring weapons (including knives or firearms), professional cameras, chairs, coolers, illegal substances, or outside food or beverages (with the exception of sealed bottles of water) into the event.
click to enlarge
Expect plenty of fair food at Arizona Bike Week.
Arizona Bike Week
Will There Be Food and Drinks?
Of course. Cyr says there will be "well over a dozen" different food vendors and concession stands will have items available for purchase. Soft drinks and water will also be available for sale, as will adult beverages like beer and wine (although you'll have to be of legal drinking age). Seating will be available at a number of picnic tables around the perimeter of the RockYard that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Where Else Can I Get Water?
Unopened bottles of water may be brought into the event.
What’s the Vendor Lineup?
Cyr says there will be as many as 170 different vendors at Arizona Bike Week offering literally anything and everything related to the motorcycle lifestyle. “There’s quite a variety,” she says. “It runs the whole gamut.” That includes motorcycle parts, accessories, sound systems, riding gear, and apparel, as well as tattoo artists, biker-friendly law firms, and cigar vendors. There’s also a swap meet on Sunday morning starting at 10 a.m. where you can purchase hard-to-find motorcycle parts.
click to enlarge
Billy Idol is scheduled to perform on Thursday, March 30, at Arizona Bike Week.
Steven Sebring
When and Where Will the Concerts Take Place?
It depends on which concert you're talking about. The nightly headliners will perform in the RockYard arena, which is located inside the North Hall at WestWorld and opens at 6 p.m. Opening bands will perform at 6:30 p.m. followed by the headliner at 8:30 p.m. Performances by local DJs and rock bands will happen in either the Kickstand Bar or the HandleBar Saloon, both of which are located in the PowerYard.
What Are Some Tips For First-Time Attendees?
If you’re coming for just the concerts, Cyr recommends getting there at least an hour early before the music starts. “Since there’s always a big influx of people and traffic, it can be confusing,” she says. “Come early and then spend an hour checking out the vendors first.”