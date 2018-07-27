Arizona Citizens for the Arts Launches VOTEsmART Campaign

An anonymous artist created this for the "Nasty Women Phoenix Unite" exhibit earlier this year.

Arizona Citizens for the Arts has launched a campaign called VOTEsmART. It’s designed to help voters and candidates learn more about issues related to arts and culture.

Arizona Citizens for the Arts is a nonprofit organization founded 37 years ago to promote the importance of Arizona’s arts and culture sector.

The organization, headed by executive director Catherine “Rusty” Foley, engages with legislators, business and community leaders, and community members to help improve the quality of life in Arizona.