An LGBTQ+ film festival in NYC is offering free streaming to Arizonans

On his first day in office this year, Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at destroying diversity, equity, and inclusion at American colleges. This summer, it became clear to the organizers of Phoenix’s annual Desperado LGBTQ+ Film Festival that, as a result, they would have to call off what would’ve been their 17th annual festival. Desperado's funding runs through Maricopa Community Colleges, and they worried that showing queer films during Trump’s anti-DEI rampage would put the schools’ federal funding in peril.

“Without events such as ours, storytelling from LGBTQ+ filmmakers will be harder to find,” Alan East, the festival’s programmer, told LOOKOUT. “We’re hopeful that the festival will return.”

Well, the festival isn’t back — yet. But fans of LGBTQ+ cinema have found a heartening workaround.

NewFest, the organization that for more than 30 years has presented the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival, has partnered with Desperado to give Arizona residents access to more than 100 films showing at this year’s New York festival. People who live in Arizona can sign up for complimentary access to films that NewFest will screen virtually in October.

Virtual passes cost $95 elsewhere in the United States. In Arizona, they will be free of charge — all you need to sign up is your name, your email address, and your Arizona ZIP code.





“To ensure Arizona audiences don’t lose access to queer cinema, NewFest is launching the Arizona Queer Film Access Initiative in collaboration with Desperado,” NewFest announced on its website this week.

NewFest also launched a donation campaign under the same initiative to “keep queer cinema accessible in Arizona.”

Many people in the Valley were understandably bummed after Desperado canceled this year. But in the NewFest announcement, Dale Heuser, Desperado’s co-coordinator, assured everyone the festival would be back in Phoenix next year.

“Desperado is very grateful for this opportunity presented by NewFest,” he said in the statement. “We are adapting to new challenges, but our vision remains the same and we look forward to gathering again in 2026 to celebrate queer film, build community, and support LGBTQ+ artists and audiences.”

If you and your friends want to catch some of these films, make sure everyone gets their own pass. The passes aren’t shareable, and like a movie ticket, they allow one view per film at a time. Unlike a streaming service, these films can also sell out when they hit capacity. So lock yours in early.

Whatever film you choose will be available for 48 hours after you press play for the first time. Access to films begins on Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and ends Oct. 22. You can get more information on NewFest’s website.