 Arizonans can stream New York's biggest LGBTQ film festival for free | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

An LGBTQ+ film festival in NYC is offering free streaming to Arizonans

Trump's anti-DEI order axed Phoenix's Desperado LGBTQ+ film festival. So NewFest is waiving its streaming fees for Arizonans.
September 5, 2025
Image: Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff, the stars of the romantic comedy "A Nice Indian Boy," share a laugh at the 2024 New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Organizers of that festival are making more than 100 films available to Arizona residents for free during this year's festival.
Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff, the stars of the romantic comedy "A Nice Indian Boy," share a laugh at the 2024 New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Organizers of that festival are making more than 100 films available to Arizona residents for free during this year's festival. NewFest
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

On his first day in office this year, Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at destroying diversity, equity, and inclusion at American colleges. This summer, it became clear to the organizers of Phoenix’s annual Desperado LGBTQ+ Film Festival that, as a result, they would have to call off what would’ve been their 17th annual festival. Desperado's funding runs through Maricopa Community Colleges, and they worried that showing queer films during Trump’s anti-DEI rampage would put the schools’ federal funding in peril.

“Without events such as ours, storytelling from LGBTQ+ filmmakers will be harder to find,” Alan East, the festival’s programmer, told LOOKOUT. “We’re hopeful that the festival will return.”

Well, the festival isn’t back — yet. But fans of LGBTQ+ cinema have found a heartening workaround.

NewFest, the organization that for more than 30 years has presented the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival, has partnered with Desperado to give Arizona residents access to more than 100 films showing at this year’s New York festival. People who live in Arizona can sign up for complimentary access to films that NewFest will screen virtually in October.

Virtual passes cost $95 elsewhere in the United States. In Arizona, they will be free of charge — all you need to sign up is your name, your email address, and your Arizona ZIP code.

“To ensure Arizona audiences don’t lose access to queer cinema, NewFest is launching the Arizona Queer Film Access Initiative in collaboration with Desperado,” NewFest announced on its website this week.

NewFest also launched a donation campaign under the same initiative to “keep queer cinema accessible in Arizona.”

Many people in the Valley were understandably bummed after Desperado canceled this year. But in the NewFest announcement, Dale Heuser, Desperado’s co-coordinator, assured everyone the festival would be back in Phoenix next year.

“Desperado is very grateful for this opportunity presented by NewFest,” he said in the statement. “We are adapting to new challenges, but our vision remains the same and we look forward to gathering again in 2026 to celebrate queer film, build community, and support LGBTQ+ artists and audiences.”

If you and your friends want to catch some of these films, make sure everyone gets their own pass. The passes aren’t shareable, and like a movie ticket, they allow one view per film at a time. Unlike a streaming service, these films can also sell out when they hit capacity. So lock yours in early.

Whatever film you choose will be available for 48 hours after you press play for the first time. Access to films begins on Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and ends Oct. 22. You can get more information on NewFest’s website.

Image: Cheyla Daverman
Cheyla Daverman joined Phoenix New Times as an intern in August 2025. She reported throughout Arizona as an undergraduate at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where she is now pursuing her master's degree in investigative journalism. Cheyla reported on digital health disparities for Cronkite News and continues to work for the ASU College of Health Solutions as a social media content creator.
Bluesky
A message from Culture Editor Jennifer Goldberg: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Phoenix readers share memories of Scottsdale’s beloved Los Arcos Mall

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers share memories of Scottsdale’s beloved Los Arcos Mall

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Phoenix readers react to downtown mural artists’ pro-MAGA pasts

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers react to downtown mural artists’ pro-MAGA pasts

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Los Arcos Mall memories: A look back at Scottsdale’s iconic retail spot

Photos

Los Arcos Mall memories: A look back at Scottsdale’s iconic retail spot

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix offers monthly free day

Free & Cheap

Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix offers monthly free day

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Phoenix artist’s quilts document the anxieties of our time

Visual Art

Phoenix artist’s quilts document the anxieties of our time

By Morgan Fischer
Image: See ‘Hamilton’ in Phoenix movie theaters starting Friday

Film, TV & Streaming

See ‘Hamilton’ in Phoenix movie theaters starting Friday

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Phoenix readers share memories of Scottsdale’s beloved Los Arcos Mall

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers share memories of Scottsdale’s beloved Los Arcos Mall

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Phoenix readers react to downtown mural artists’ pro-MAGA pasts

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers react to downtown mural artists’ pro-MAGA pasts

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation