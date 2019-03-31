ASU's MacArthur 'Genius' Withdraws MoMA Work, Citing Support of Detention Centers

Poet Natalie Diaz has withdrawn from a poetry and art project at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, citing in a tweet the museum’s “support of mass incarceration & detention centers.” Diaz teaches in the MFA writing program at Arizona State University, and recently received the MacArthur "genius grant" in recognition of her work.

Diaz made the announcement on Friday, March 29, on social media. Her tweet began as follows: “I just withdrew from a poetry/art project @MuseumModernArt b/c of their support of mass incarceration and detention centers.” The tweet doesn't share details about the specific museum policies and practices that prompted the statement.

However, it does address the issue in a wider context, as follows: “Most places, even our own institutions, are entangled.” Diaz’s tweet does not cite specific examples of the institutions she is addressing here.